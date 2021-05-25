newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Endemol Shine North America Taps TV Academy Exec as First-Ever Head of Inclusion/Social Responsibility (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michael Schneider
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndemol Shine North America has hired longtime TV Academy executive Karla Pita Loor in a new role where she will head up the company’s social responsibility efforts. As executive VP of enterprise inclusion and social responsibility, Pita Loor will report to Cris Abrego, chairman of the Americas, Banijay, and president/CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings, who made the announcement Tuesday. It’s the first position of its kind globally within Banijay.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Productions#Entertainment Series#Television Series#Endemol Shine Holdings#The Tv Academy#Bunim Murray Productions#Truly Original#Minds Entertainment#Authentic Entertainment#Nalip#Eif#The Television Academy#Tv Academy Foundation#Diversity Inclusion#Dolby Laboratories#Warnermedia#Saban Capital#Glaad#Variety S Newsletter#Academy S Power Of Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Paramount+ Eyes Content Creation Restructuring As Nicole Clemens Is Poised For Top Programming Job

UPDATED: Deadline earlier today broke the news that Julie McNamara is leaving her post as EVP and Head of Programming for Paramount+. In his company memo announcing McNamara’s exit, Tom Ryan, ViacomCBS’ President & CEO, Streaming, didn’t name an interim replacement and did not address when a replacement would be named. Instead, he said, “I’ll have more to share in the coming weeks on our content structure and look forward to sharing further details about how we will continue to bring the best content from across ViacomCBS to Paramount+.”
Businessmediapost.com

Roku Channel Fattens Content With First Streaming Rights To Saban Films

Looking to beef up The Roku Channel’s content to compete with fellow free, ad-supported streamers including Peacock, Tubi and Pluto TV, Roku has struck its first pay-one window licensing agreement, with Saban Films. The deal gives The Roku Channel exclusive rights to offer a selection of Saban’s 2021 film slate...
BusinessBillboard

Executive Turntable: Disney Names Music Biz Affairs EVP, UMG Catalog Division Hires VP of A&R

In the role, DiCecco will lead the DGE music affairs team across several entities at Disney, including ABC-owned TV stations, Disney+, Disney parks and Disney consumer products. Under his direction, the team will handle all deal-making, strategy and business and legal affairs related to the production, acquisition and distribution of music for programming produced by DGE brands and studios including Hulu Originals, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, FX Networks, Freeform, National Geographic, ABC Signature and 20th Television.
Businessc21media.net

Ex-C4, Endemol execs launch LadBible studio

Youth-focused social media publisher LadBible Group has launched a UK-based content studio headed by former Channel 4 and Endemol executives. Thom Gulseven, strategy director, and Ben Powell-Jones, head of programming, helped found LadStudios, which aims to produce original formats and digital platform first content for both UK and international broadcasters.
TV ShowsBirmingham Star

Roundup: Amazon to acquire iconic Hollywood studio MGM for 8.45 bln USD

LOS ANGELES, May 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will acquire Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), one of the most iconic Hollywood studios, for 8.45 billion U.S. dollars. "MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing...
ComicsPosted by
Variety

Women in Animation World Virtual Summit Tackles Diversity and Inclusion

The program for the fifth Women in Animation World Virtual Summit has been announced in conjunction with the hybrid version of this year’s Annecy International Animation Festival. Produced by the South African animation studio Triggerfish, the event will be available exclusively to WIA members from June 14-19. The public will...
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

Amazon-MGM deal raises the question on the future of Epix and Mark Burnett

Amazon has yet to decide the fate of Epix, MGM’s premium cable channel, which has stepped up its original series production in recent years. Meanwhile, Mark Burnett, head of MGM Television, will earn hundreds of millions of dollars in the deal as part of a small stake he owns. MGM Television acquired Burnett's programs, including Survivor and The Apprentice. As Deadline notes, Amazon has struggled with its unscripted programming and MGM's library could offer a big boost. But would Burnett want to stick around? "The big question is whether Burnett, who also famously produced The Apprentice as well as shows such as Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?, would want to join the tech company, whose TV and film studio is run by Jennifer Salke," says Deadline's Peter White. "So far, indications are that the former British paratrooper may leave after the transaction vs. staying on to try and turn around Amazon’s unscripted fortunes." As Variety's Cynthia Littleton notes, "Burnett has been an unconventional leader for MGM. He’s an active producer on a number of high-profile productions which means he rarely keeps regular office hours. He’s also well-known as an entrepreneur who is always in the hunt for deals, IP and partnerships."
BusinessKeene Sentinel

Why Amazon buying MGM is a watershed moment for Hollywood and tech

After years of waiting, predictions that a tech giant would buy a legacy film and TV studio are finally coming true. Amazon said Wednesday it is acquiring Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios for $8.45 billion — snapping up a library of more than 4,000 movies and storied franchises including “James Bond,” “Rocky” and “The Pink Panther” — a watershed moment in the collision of Hollywood and big tech.
NFLseattlepi.com

What's Next for MGM TV and Mark Burnett After Amazon Acquisition?

Amazon’s announcement of its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM emphasized the value of the MGM movie library to the Amazon Prime streaming service. But the transaction raises big questions about what will become of existing MGM’s television group, headed by Mark Burnett. Burnett is already a big winner in the...
BusinessSFGate

Is MGM Film Chief Mike De Luca Primed for Big Amazon Gig?

Michael De Luca may be the big winner from Wednesday’s blockbuster news that Amazon will purchase Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for $8.45 billion. Though insiders caution that no decisions have been made, there is speculation around Hollywood that De Luca will play a major role in helping the e-commerce giant monetize its new library of 4,000 MGM film titles. It’s an arsenal of intellectual property that includes “Robocop,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Rocky,” and, of course, James Bond. That list of heavy-hitting films and franchises is one that De Luca, who has held top jobs at New Line and Sony, may be best positioned to exploit.
Musiclaughingplace.com

Disney Promotes Peter DiCecco to Executive Vice President, Music Business Affairs

Peter DiCecco has been named executive vice president, Music Business Affairs, Disney General Entertainment (DGE), it was announced today by Trisha Husson, executive vice president, Strategy and Business Operations, DGE, to whom DiCecco will report. In addition to overseeing music affairs across DGE, DiCecco will lead the music affairs team...