$295K grant lets MU professor look into the biographies of artifacts, objects
Where an object came from, where it has traveled and whose hands it has been in, is the focus of a three-year research grant project by Sarah Buchanan. An assistant professor in the University of Missouri College of Education, Buchanan is an archivist with a three-year, $295,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to study provenance — those object biographies of where they came from and their trajectories over time and space.www.columbiatribune.com