Ohio State

Search underway for Los Angeles woman who vanished after 'Expelling the Darkness Training' conference in Ohio

By Jessica Schladebeck
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA desperate search was underway on Tuesday for a California woman who vanished last month after attending a conference in Ohio called, “Expelling the Darkness Training.”. Lindy Kidd, who also goes by “Indy,” was last seen alive on April 23, according to a Facebook post form the Licking County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio. Her close friend, Paulo Reyes, told Dateline on Monday that 39-year-old Kidd left their Los Angeles home and traveled to St. Louis for the conference, described on its website as “spiritual warfare & ritual abuse training.”

