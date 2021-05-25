newsbreak-logo
Lakehurst, NJ

Lakehurst Has 2nd Lowest Vaccination Rate In County

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
Photo by Micromedia Publications

LAKEHURST – Borough officials expressed concern that their town was second to last in the percentage of people who are vaccinated.

Council President Steven Oglesby referenced data that showed what percentage of people in each town had at least one shot. The number included only people who were eligible.

As of May 25, 28% of the borough had at least one shot. In surrounding Manchester, with its high rate of seniors, it was 58%.

Lakewood was the lowest in the county with 21%. The highest was a tie between Mantoloking and Harvey Cedars, both small shore towns at 87%.

Smaller towns in general had a higher percentage, For example, Barnegat Light was 80%, Long Beach Township was 72%, and Beach Haven was 71%. Lakehurst was the exception to this rule.

“I encourage all residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Let’s get this thing behind us as soon as possible,” Oglesby said.

