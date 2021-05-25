DiNapoli: Three Syracuse School District Employees Charged with Fraud in Scheme
Defendants Allegedly Systematically Defrauded Program Created to Help Students Graduate. New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced today that three employees of the Syracuse City School District’s after-school Twilight Program were arrested for engaging in several schemes to defraud the program following a joint investigation. Jason Cecile, Tina DeCarlo and Nichole Murray were charged with Defrauding the Government (Penal Law §195.20(a)(i)) and Corrupting the Government in the Third Degree (Penal Law §496.03).www.urbancny.com