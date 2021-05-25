newsbreak-logo
Forty Years Blind Men Partially Regain Vision with New Gene Therapy: “Major Progress”

By alisonfarrell
floridanewstimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, scientists say they have partially restored the eyesight of men who have been blind for 40 years — and they did it using algal proteins. This represents a major milestone in the treatment of hereditary visual impairment. In a groundbreaking study published this week in the...

floridanewstimes.com
General Motorsophthalmologytimes.com

Optogenetic methods restore partial vision in blind patient

An international research team has shown that optogenetic therapy has helped to partially regain visual function in a patient with retinitis pigmentosa. This is a milestone towards a gene therapy that could restore vision. Clinical trial results announced on Friday show for the first time that optogenetic methods can partially...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Optogenetics’ miracle? Gene therapy and high-tech goggles partially restore sight to man blinded for 40 years

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [A new gene therapy to treat blindness] relies on something called optogenetics. The idea is to edit nerve cells collected from a patient so that they respond to light in a particular way, which should then essentially turn these cells into a version of the photosensitive cells normally found in the retina that allow us to see.
Diseases & TreatmentsIdaho8.com

Blind man has sight partially restored after 40 years

A blind man has had his vision partially restored using optogenetic therapy and engineered goggles — the first successful case of such therapy in humans. Researchers treated a 58-year-old man who for 40 years had been suffering from retinitis pigmentosa — a neurodegenerative eye disease where loss of photoreceptors can lead to complete blindness.
Diseases & Treatmentsslashdot.org

Blind man regains some vision, with help from light-sensing algal protein

A blind man who received a gene for a light-sensing algal protein can now see and touch objects with the help of special goggles, researchers report today. His vision gains are modest—he cannot see colors or discern faces or letters. But if the treatment helps other study participants, it may offer advantages over other vision technologies for severely blind people. And for neuroscientists, the result is a milestone: the first published report of using a relatively new technology called optogenetics to treat a disease in people.
ElectronicsEngadget

Researchers combine gene therapy and event cameras to partially restore a blind man's sight

Imagine, if you will, slowly going blind over the course of forty years — waking every morning with just a tiny bit more of your peripheral vision grayed out, your world disappearing behind a shrinking keyhole of vision, eventually fading to the impenetrable depths of full blindness as the defective photoreceptive cells in your eyes fail. Such was the presumed fate of a 58-year-old who had suffered Retinitis Pigmentosa for the past four decades. He elected to participate in a recent study performed by researchers from the University of Basel, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and startup GenSight Biologics. Rather than sinking further into the inky blackness of nonsight, this patient has actually, unexpectedly, had a portion of his visual perception restored thanks to a cutting-edge hybrid biological-technological therapy known as optogenetics.
Sciencefox29.com

Algae proteins partially restore blind man’s vision, study says

Researchers believe algae could be the solution to fixing blindness after one patient who received an experimental treatment had his vision partially restored, according to a recent study. "Optogenetics may enable mutation-independent, circuit-specific restoration of neuronal function in neurological diseases," according to the study, published in "Nature Medicine" this month.
HealthNature.com

Partial recovery of visual function in a blind patient after optogenetic therapy

Optogenetics may enable mutation-independent, circuit-specific restoration of neuronal function in neurological diseases. Retinitis pigmentosa is a neurodegenerative eye disease where loss of photoreceptors can lead to complete blindness. In a blind patient, we combined intraocular injection of an adeno-associated viral vector encoding ChrimsonR with light stimulation via engineered goggles. The goggles detect local changes in light intensity and project corresponding light pulses onto the retina in real time to activate optogenetically transduced retinal ganglion cells. The patient perceived, located, counted and touched different objects using the vector-treated eye alone while wearing the goggles. During visual perception, multichannel electroencephalographic recordings revealed object-related activity above the visual cortex. The patient could not visually detect any objects before injection with or without the goggles or after injection without the goggles. This is the first reported case of partial functional recovery in a neurodegenerative disease after optogenetic therapy.
Diseases & Treatmentsmarketresearchtelecast.com

New gene therapy allows the blind to recognize objects again

The disease the 58-year-old Frenchman suffers from is called retinitis pigmentosa. This is due to a genetic defect in the retina that ensures that the light receptors in the eye no longer work. The result is a life in darkness. A French-American-Swiss research group has now succeeded in giving the man back part of his eyesight – with a new type of optogenetic gene therapy.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Ophthalmology Overview: Gene Therapy Partially Restores Vision in Blind Patient, Presbyopia Therapy, and More

Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Blind Patient With Retinitis Pigmentosa Achieves Partial Vision via Gene Therapy. According to clinical trial findings published last week, optogenetic methods were shown for the first time to partially restore...
VirusInternational Business Times

Scientists Partially Restore Vision Of Blind Man By Re-Engineering Eye Cells

Using gene therapy and a special pair of goggles, scientists were able to partially restore the vision of a blind man. The patient began to see and identify small objects such as a staple box and a notebook several months after the procedure. Researchers plan to continue testing other patients...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Genes from algae helped a blind man recover some of his vision

A blind man who could only perceive the faintest bit of light can now perceive fuzzy shapes, thanks to gene therapy and a pair of specially engineered goggles. The man was diagnosed with a condition called retinitis pigmentosa 40 years ago, at the age of 18, according to a new report, published Monday (May 24) in the journal Nature Medicine. People with retinitis pigmentosa carry faulty genes that, due to many mutations, cause the light-sensitive cells in the retina at the back of the eye to break down, according to the National Eye Institute (NEI).
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

Gene Therapy Approaches in SCD

An overview of gene therapy in sickle cell disease as well as clinical trials underway in the space. Ifeyinwa Osunkwo, MD, MPH: This is where we talk about gene therapy and new drugs under development. I want to throw this out to Abdullah. In broad strokes, can you talk about what gene therapy is? How are we going to use it for the layperson who doesn’t understand all the technical stuff?
Oregon Statesciencecodex.com

Researchers closer to gene therapy that would restore hearing for the congenitally deaf

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Researchers at Oregon State University have found a key new piece of the puzzle in the quest to use gene therapy to enable people born deaf to hear. The work centers around a large gene responsible for an inner-ear protein, otoferlin. Mutations in otoferlin are linked to severe congenital hearing loss, a common type of deafness in which patients can hear almost nothing.
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Cleveland Clinic Trial to Test Gene Therapy as Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

Content is property of Cleveland Clinic and for news media use only. Cleveland Clinic researchers are enrolling patients in a clinical trial that aims to work toward a cure for sickle cell disease, by changing the patient’s genetics. Sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder, is a painful and debilitating condition for which there are few approved therapies.
ScienceScience Now

Gene therapy that once led to tragedy scores success

You are currently viewing the summary. Twenty-two years ago, one of scientists' first attempts at gene therapy ended in tragedy when a young man died. The story of Jesse Gelsinger, who had a rare liver disorder, became a textbook example of irresponsible medical research. For years, the case hobbled efforts to treat diseases by adding new DNA to a sick person's cells. Now, a fresh effort to cure Gelsinger's disease is bearing fruit, in the latest sign of the field's resurgence. The small, ongoing trial for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency hasn't helped everyone with the inherited disease, which causes dangerously high ammonia levels in the blood. Still, there have been no serious safety problems. And many of the 11 participants have been able to relax dietary restrictions and drop medications, including three who no longer need those measures at all, researchers reported last week at the virtual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy.
Columbus, OHMedscape News

Sustained Long-Term Benefit of Gene Therapy for SMA

For children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), gene therapy with onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma, Novartis) provides long-lasting benefits with a favorable safety profile, new long-term follow-up data show. At a median of 5.2 years since receiving the approved therapeutic dose, onasemnogene abeparvovec provided "sustained, durable efficacy, with all patients alive and...