LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Coroner tells the FOX 8 I-TEAM he is asking Cleveland police detectives to take another look at the mysterious death of Cory Barron. Lorain Coroner Frank Miller said on Thursday he left a voice mail asking detectives to “re-read” the file and get back to him about a second look at the case using information recently obtained by private investigators.