Public Health

Moderna Sees Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Launch In India In 2022

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) expects to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India in 2022 and is in talks with Cipla, among other Indian firms, reports Economic Times. While Moderna has conveyed to Indian authorities that it does not have surplus vaccines to share in 2021. Also, Johnson & Johnson...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

Should I get a COVID-19 vaccination? Answering questions for vaccine skeptics

Lots of people still have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. What’s in them? Who developed them? Do they have legal liability? Are they effective?. These are some of the questions we came across in a recent Instagram post that lists things "critical thinkers" are asking about the vaccines. It also disparages the reasons why other people have followed public-health advice and gotten vaccinated.
Biden to Say U.S. Will Send 20 Million Pfizer, Moderna Or J&J Vaccine Doses Abroad by End of June

At least 20 million doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be shipped abroad by the end of June, President Joe Biden will announce. Those plans come weeks after the White House said it would send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine to countries in need, once that company's shots were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Moderna, Novavax to produce more Covid-19 vaccines in South Korea

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) entered into a deal with the South Korean government to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccines, as the country has been under pressure to secure more and faster deliveries of US-made vaccines. Saturday's agreements with the US drugmakers came a day after US President Joe...
Queensland pulls AstraZeneca vaccine following more cases of blood clots

(Natural News) The state government of Queensland in Australia announced that it will not offer Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) injections using the AstraZeneca vaccine. Its decision came after health authorities in the country uncovered six more cases of blood clots linked to the vaccine candidate. Instead, the state will wait for the arrival of more vaccine doses from other manufacturers before resuming.
U.S. CDC says 275.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 275,535,207 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 346,672,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. Those figures are up from the 274,411,901 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
Malawi burns thousands of Covid-19 vaccine doses

‘Entire Families’ Wiped Out by Covid’s Carnage in Rural India. (Bloomberg) — After devastating India’s biggest cities, the latest Covid-19 wave is now ravaging rural areas across the world’s second-most populous country. And most villages have no way to fight the virus.In Basi, about 1.5 hours from the capital New Delhi, about three-quarters of the village’s 5,400 people are sick and more than 30 have died in the past three weeks. It has no health-care facilities, no doctors and no oxygen canisters. And unlike India’s social-media literate urban population, residents can’t appeal on Twitter to an army of strangers willing to help.“Most deaths in the village have been caused because there was no oxygen available,” said Sanjeev Kumar, the newly elected head of the farming community. “The sick are being rushed to the district headquarters and those extremely sick patients have to travel about four hours,” he said, adding that many don’t make it in time.It’s a scenario playing out all over India. In interviews with representatives from more than 18 towns and villages in different parts of the country, officials outlined the scale of the carnage — from entire families wiped out to bloated bodies floating down the Ganges River to farmland left untended due to a lack of workers.Many people said the scale of the crisis is much bigger than official numbers reveal, with villagers afraid to leave their homes even if they have fevers and local authorities failing to properly record virus fatalities. India reported a record 4,329 deaths on Tuesday while its total reported cases topped 25 million, according to figures from the Health Ministry.Anger is building both at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and local authorities for failing to bolster medical infrastructure following a virus wave last year, including securing sufficient supplies of oxygen and vaccines. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party last month lost local elections in Basi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh — India’s most populous state — just as the country started recording almost 400,000 new cases a day.The sentiment on the ground suggests broader troubles for Modi and fellow BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who has been mentioned as a possible successor to the prime minister. The state holds elections next year.“We had complete support for Modi and Yogi, but now whatever happens we will vote the BJP out,” Sahab Singh, 72, said in the center of Basi, which was virtually empty. He noted people were too scared to leave their homes.During the recent election to appoint village heads, many poll workers became infected — including Kumarsain Nain, 59, who caught the virus along with his 31-year-old son. Unable to walk and gasping for breath, Nain’s family rushed him last month to a nearby hospital after they were unable to find an ambulance with oxygen support, said another son, Praveen Kumar.“After we reached the hospital, the doctors said he had died, but instead of recording Covid-19 as the cause of death they put cardiac arrest,” Kumar said. “The doctor told us there was no need to check whether my father was Covid-19 positive since he was already dead.”His brother died soon afterward in another clinic about 30 minutes away, at the same time as six other patients who were also on oxygen support. “My suspicion is that hospital ran out of oxygen, which led to the deaths,” Kumar said. “Holding the elections when the government knew that cases were rising and the infection was spreading is a criminal act.”Representatives from both the prime minister’s office and the Health Ministry have not responded to request for comment. Modi addressed the issue on May 14 following a meeting with several chief ministers. “I want to warn you about corona. The infection is spreading fast in villages,” the prime minister said. “Efforts are being taken to deal with this.”Baijayant “Jay” Panda, a senior official with Modi’s BJP, told Bloomberg Television on Monday the latest virus wave has been a “humbling experience,” but pointed to a significant vaccination rollout and the provision of shots to more than 80 countries in a global outreach effort.He defended Modi’s response, saying election authorities made the decision to proceed with polls and states were responsible for building oxygen plants that received federal funding.“It’s not just the prime minister who thought we had overcome the biggest ravages of corona — the consensus in India by early January was that we had done so,” Panda said. “Many of the epidemiologists who are today criticizing are on the record back in October saying the worst was over and that we should not have as many restrictions.”Covid-19 is adding to Modi’s troubles along with a severe economic downturn, rising unemployment and farmer protests against a law perceived to favor big business, according to Nikita Sud, an associate professor in international development at the University of Oxford and author of a book on Hindu nationalism.“It is too simplistic to say that Covid mismanagement spells the turning of the tide for the Modi regime,” Sud said. “However, the regime looks out of its depth for the first time since coming to power in 2014.As leaders in Delhi struggle to contain the crisis, horrifying scenes are playing out across India. Last week in the eastern state of Bihar, residents woke up to find as many as 70 bloated bodies floating in the Ganges River. With crematoriums overflowing as the death toll surges, they feared these bodies were Covid victims whose families could not properly lay them to rest. More corpses have since been reported along the river.Both the federal and state governments “have failed us all,” said Rajesh Sharma, who owns a travel company in the Hindu pilgrimage city of Ujjain in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.“India had a full year to prepare, but except for sending vaccines out of the country for personal credit and glory nothing much was done,” he said. “There are no hospital beds, no medicines. People have been left to die. In Ujjain and around, entire families died in the last two weeks.”In Punjab, a northern state bordering Pakistan, local authorities are asking volunteers among India’s one-million-strong Accredited Social Health Activists to visit every house to urge people to get vaccinated and see if anyone has a fever. While the group is well known for working in harsh conditions to deliver childhood immunizations and basic first aid to villages, the scale of the current crisis is unprecedented, said Balbir, one of the workers.“Many people are so scared they are not even telling anyone about their fever,” she said, asking to be identified by only her first name due to fear of a backash from local authorities in Ludhiana district, where infections are spreading rapidly. “Despite such a huge surge they have still not given us adequate protection: no masks, no gloves, nothing.”Uttarakhand has also been hit hard. The state in the Himalayan foothills saw virus cases jump almost 20 times after it hosted more than nine million people for the Hindu religious festival known as the Kumbh Mela between March 31 and April 24.“There isn’t a house in Rishikesh where people aren’t sick — Haridwar is also in a similar condition,” said Navin Mohan, who helps arrange tours to the holy towns on the banks of the Ganges.“The pandemic is now truly beyond control,” Mohan said. “Thousands are dying and will die in the next few weeks. The government is fudging numbers, but the reality is visible to everyone.” More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Roundup: COVID-19 hospitalizations / US home prices / Moderna vaccine

Lowest level: Louisiana currently has the fewest people hospitalized with coronavirus since the pandemic began, WAFB-TV reports. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 271 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Monday. The last time the number of hospitalizations was that low was when LDH first began reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations on March 24, 2020.
The Independent

Johnson & Johnson vaccine: How effective is UK’s new one-dose jab?

The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is to be first single-dose jab rolled out during the pandemic in the UK.The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the Johnson & Johnson jab for use on Friday, making it the now the fourth Covid-19 vaccine that will be available across the country. But how does it work, and how effective is it? Here’s what you need to know about the new one-dose jab:What kind of vaccine is it?The jab, developed by Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm, Janssen, is an adenovirus vaccine. Like the AstraZeneca jab, it is based on a...
4 deaths after taking the COVID-19 vaccine were 49 years old

At least four people the age of 49 died after taking the COVID-19 vaccine across the US, according to the National Vaccine Information Center. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in December 2020 and the Jansenn vaccine in February 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Japan health panel approves Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese regulators recommended the approval of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC on Thursday, paving the way for the country to speed up its slow-moving vaccination campaign. The recommendations by a health ministry panel precede official approval by the government as early as Friday,...
India sees highest single-day toll of 4,529 Covid-19 deaths

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) In a shocking development, India has witnessed a record rise in Coronavirus deaths that the country has set a new grim global record with 4,529 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has now crossed the highest daily deaths recorded by the United States in January (4,475).
Reuters

India's Zydus Cadila seeks human trial approval for COVID-19 antibody cocktail

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Zydus Cadila has sought regulatory approval for clinical trials of its antibody cocktail to treat mild COVID-19, as the country grapples with a shortage of medicines and vaccines needed to effectively tackle a devastating second wave of the pandemic. The treatment candidate, ZRC-3308, was earlier shown to reduce lung damage during animal trials, the drugmaker said, adding it was found to be safe and well-tolerated.
The Motley Fool

Should You Worry About This Threat to Moderna's Vaccine?

Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) success story is all about its coronavirus vaccine. The product generated a whopping $1.7 billion in revenue in the first quarter and brought the company its first ever quarter of profitability. This is big -- especially considering Moderna didn't have any commercialized products until regulators authorized the vaccine in late December.