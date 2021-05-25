newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fenton, MI

You Can Create A ‘Crust’ Donut For National Donut Day

By Maggie Meadows
Posted by 
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

National Donut Day is Friday, June 4th - and to celebrate Crust in Fenton is giving you an opportunity to create a donut. If you win, your donut will be sold in their retail bakery for the day. How cool is that?. This is your time to shine and show...

banana1015.com
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Fenton, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Donut Day#Donuts#Crust#Food Drink#Sweet Things#Love#Jazz Things#Time#Creativity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Retail
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Swartz Creek, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Wine and Beer Tasting At Swartz Creek Hometown Days

Swartz Creek Hometown Days just gets better and better. The annual Swartz Creek Hometown Days festival happens Thursday, June 3rd through Sunday, June 6th. Believe me when I tell you, there is something for everyone at Hometown Days. For me it's the Friday night Wine & Beer Tasting, and on Saturday night it's Ironsnake and Avalon Black performing in the Entertainment Tent.
EntertainmentPosted by
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5’s ‘Three Day Three Way’ Weekend

Kick-off the summer the right way with three songs in a row from your favorite artists. Summer is finally here and we are ready to celebrate! Join us all weekend long for our Memorial Day Weekend 'Three Day Three Way' presented by our friends at Ruggero's and Vic's Pit Stop on Corunna Road. Starting on Friday, May 28th at 3 pm, get ready to hear blocks of songs from your favorite artists. Each hour we will hook you up with three songs in a row from your favorite artists like Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Stone Temple Pilots, Linkin Park, Metallica, and more!
AnimalsPosted by
Banana 101.5

Epic Music Moments With Animals

Music is a universal language, bringing together all sorts of different races, religions and species! Whether animals are stage crashing live shows or getting in on the performance, here are some epic music moments caught on tape. Out of all the four-legged friends, the famous “grind goat” will always be...
Flint, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Pop Evil Coming to Flint in September

It's the moment we've all been waiting for....concerts are coming back to Flint. I can't believe that it's been well over a year since we've announced a new show that is coming to Flint. Well, get ready because this is just one of many on the horizon. Michigan's Pop Evil...
ElectionsPosted by
Banana 101.5

Poll: What’s the Best Korn Song? – Vote Now

Korn have quite an expansive catalog, but which of their songs is the best? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of...
AgriculturePosted by
Banana 101.5

Camping This Summer? Leave Your Firewood at Home

When packing for your trip, leave your firewood behind. Moving firewood from one location to another could lead to the spread of tree-killing insects and diseases which reside in the firewood. These things could then infest trees in a new location and forever change the landscape of the area. According...
Northville, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Cluck Norris Ass Kickin’ Chicken Virtual Restaurant Opens In Metro Detroit

This new hot spot is virtual, which means you cannot actually eat there - but you can have a Chuck Norris inspired chicken sandwich delivered. Cluck Norris Ass Kickin' Chicken is operating out of the Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern in Northville. According to the Metro Times, the very creative brand launched in March and is expanding to Rusty Bucket locations across the United States. To be honest, I have never even heard of Rusty Bucket. Have you? I checked out the menu and it looks like they have something for everyone, even your picky ass kids. You are covered from appetizers, to pasta, salads, burgers, fish tacos, salmon - I think you get the point.
MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

Metallica Post Cryptic ‘Black Album 2021′ Teaser on Social Media

Metallica are teasing something along the lines of "Black Album 2021" on social media. All of you sleuths out there — it's time to get to work. The cryptic message was written in the caption of an Instagram post, which was a clip of them playing "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. "And the road becomes my bride..." the caption reads, which is topped off with two hashtags of the phrases "flashback Friday" and "Black Album 2021?"
MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

Freddie Mercury’s Life Turned Into a Graphic Novel

The colorful life and career of legendary Queen singer Freddie Mercury has been turned into a new graphic novel. Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs marks the first time the iconic frontman’s story has been captured in comic book form. In a press release announcing the project, publisher Z2 comics promised the graphic novel “will be a journey through Freddie’s life; from his childhood in Zanzibar and India, through his formative years in England, to becoming the rock star, known and loved by millions around the globe."
FestivalPosted by
Banana 101.5

2021 Rock + Metal Festival Guide

A music festival season unlike any other awaits us this summer and fall. As businesses come back from the pandemic, festivals, too, are navigating the tricky business of how to return. That means some are holding back and waiting for 2022. But a healthy amount of rock and metal festivals in the United States and elsewhere are coming back full force — or as close to it as possible — in 2021.
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Hippo’s of Fenton is open

Hippo’s is a casual, counter-service restaurant that opened March 25 at 17225 Silver Parkway in the Silver Pointe shopping center in Fenton. They serve an array of staple dishes including pizza, calzones, chicken, ribs, and more. Hippo’s also serves 20 flavors of Guernsey ice cream available in cups or cones. Check them out at hipposeatery.com or call them at (810) 215-1255.