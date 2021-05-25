You Can Create A ‘Crust’ Donut For National Donut Day

This new hot spot is virtual, which means you cannot actually eat there - but you can have a Chuck Norris inspired chicken sandwich delivered. Cluck Norris Ass Kickin' Chicken is operating out of the Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern in Northville. According to the Metro Times, the very creative brand launched in March and is expanding to Rusty Bucket locations across the United States. To be honest, I have never even heard of Rusty Bucket. Have you? I checked out the menu and it looks like they have something for everyone, even your picky ass kids. You are covered from appetizers, to pasta, salads, burgers, fish tacos, salmon - I think you get the point.