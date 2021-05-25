The Most Stylish One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Now

When planning looks for your bridal party, consider your mother of the bride (and mother of the groom) separately from your bridesmaids and maid of honor. We're talking about one of (if not the) most important guests in attendance—and she might be playing double duty as a host, too. While it's traditional for the bride to dictate what color her mother sports on the wedding day, this an opportunity for your mother to look and feel incredible and like the best version of herself. Allow her some input on what tone she'll feel most comfortable entertaining in; it's far more important that she feels beautiful and confident than that she blends in precisely with your bridesmaids. Make sure her look in no way contrasts with the event's color palette, and that it feels right in the setting and complements your other family members, bridesmaids, and your gown. Ahead, 25 mother-of-the-bride looks that feel fashion-forward, elegant, and of-the-moment for a return to weddings later this year and into 2022.