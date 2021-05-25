Phillies: 3 prospects who Dave Dombrowski should call up now

Buried in the Jarred Kelenic news was the promotion of another top prospect in Seattle, Logan Gilbert. While Kelenic might be Seattle’s number-one overall prospect, Gilbert is not far behind at number four. The 6’6″, 24-year-old former first-round pick has only gotten better since being drafted out of Stetson University in 2018. He features a mid-90s four-seamer that can hit 97, a hard slider, a curveball, and an above average changeup. He quickly rose through the ranks and dominated in Double-A before impressing at the alternate training site last season, enough so to leave him as one of the Mariners most highly-regarded prospects. As I type this, he is scheduled to make his major league debut tonight against the Indians alongside Jarred Kelenic. Very little short of an injury in his first start will change my mind, as he’s worth an add regardless of how his debut goes. Two of his next three starts could come at home against the Tigers and the Rangers.