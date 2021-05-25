newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies: 3 prospects who Dave Dombrowski should call up now

By Matt Rappa
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no question that the Philadelphia Phillies roster needs a shakeup. This season in the National League, the team has scored the sixth-fewest runs while recording the most strikeouts. On the mound, Phillies pitchers have the fifth-worst combined ERA (4.28). Sitting at fourth place in the National League East,...

thatballsouttahere.com
FanSided

FanSided

94K+
Followers
275K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Abel
Person
Bryson Stott
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The National League#Era#The Gulf Coast League#Gcl#Double A Reading#Triple A Lehigh Valley#Phillies Pitchers#Mound#Shakeup#President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBDaily Republic

Scott Lauber: Joe Girardi is exasperated with the Phillies. What will Dave Dombrowski do about it? [The Philadelphia Inquirer :: BC-BBN-LAUBER-COLUMN:PH]

It bubbled up Saturday night when three errors prompted Joe Girardi’s postgame plea to “just catch the ball.” But it boiled over Sunday when the manager got into an ire-raising dugout exchange with second baseman Jean Segura after another error, and then needed to use sore-shouldered Bryce Harper because there wasn’t a healthy player on the bench.
BaseballAllentown Morning Call

Randolph’s homer in ninth lifts IronPigs

Cornelius Randolph hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to give the Lehigh Valley IronPigs a 3-2 victory over the host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Wednesday night. Mauricio Llovera then threw a scoreless bottom half of the inning to pick up the save. Ronald Torreyes put Lehigh...
MLBPosted by
The Morning Call

Phillies taxi squad: Cornelius Randolph homers in finale; Adonis Medina is IronPigs’ Opening Day starter

Dalton Guthrie and Cornelius Randolph hit home runs and Ranger Suarez was solid in his second taxi squad start in the Phillies’ final game of the extended exhibition season Saturday at Coca-Cola Park. The Yankees won 5-4 on Hoy Park’s RBI single in the ninth inning. It scored Greg Allen, who singled and stole second. Roster moves OF Mickey Moniak was called up by the Phillies to replace Roman ...
MLBThe Ledger

Terrible Tigers headed for more misery

Al Avila is sitting on a smoldering volcano and it's getting ready to erupt underneath him. Avila is the general manager of the Detroit Tigers, taking over for Dave Dombrowski in late 2015 after Dombrowski was unceremoniously dumped following four straight division championships and a World Series appearance. At the...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Dave Dombrowski looking forward to facing Boston Red Sox, Alex Cora this weekend for first time since departing | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)

PHILADELPHIA -- Even after nearly 45 years in baseball, Dave Dombrowski doesn’t view this weekend’s series between the Red Sox and Phillies as any other series. Less than two years after being fired by Boston, Dombrowski -- now Philadelphia’s president of baseball operations -- has had the three-game set at Citizens Bank Park on his radar for a while.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Randolph's late homer snaps RailRiders' winning streak

MOOSIC — Lehigh Valley scored once in the first inning, then couldn't get another run across until the ninth. That was enough to end the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders' winning streak. After the RailRiders manufactured a two-run rally in the bottom of the eighth, Lehigh Valley's Cornelius Randolph launched a go-ahead, two-run...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Scott Kingery delivers game-winning, two-run triple in 11th for IronPigs

Scott Kingery returned to Triple-A and sat for the first three-plus hours of Lehigh Valley’s season opener Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park. Kingery entered the game as part of a double switch in the top of the 11th inning, then delivered the game-winning, two-run triple to left-center field with two outs to give the IronPigs a 6-5 victory over the Rochester Red Wings.
MLBphillyvoice.com

Phillies prospect watch: Cornelius Randolph breaking through, Mick Abel, Bryson Stott finding groove

The Phillies are being tested — in more ways than one right now — and are really desperate for depth. Whether that depth will come in the form of a prospect breaking through, or a prospect bring flipped for a big league asset, remains to be seen. You can be sure that many of the players below will become monumentally important to the future of the Phillies franchise in one way or another sometime soon.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees identify immediate replacement for Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber’s injury is a setback for the Yankees, but the team’s front office believes Deivi Garcia is ready to replace him in the short term. Corey Kluber went from flying high in the aftermath of his no-hitter to retreating to the Yankees’ Injured List in a matter of one week. His extended absence is a significant blow to Aaron Boone’s roster, but the organization believes it has the roster depth required to cope with Kluber’s expected 8-week absence.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies turning back to their top pitching prospect Saturday

Spencer Howard, not Chase Anderson, will start for the Phillies Saturday night against the Red Sox, manager Joe Girardi revealed prior to Friday’s series opener. The Phillies’ 24-year-old top pitching prospect had been at Triple A, where he allowed one run on three hits in nine innings with 13 strikeouts. Howard is on an innings limit this season, and the question had been raised in recent days whether that workload should be coming for the big team rather than in the minors.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals Prospects: Who gets to the majors first?

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images) Both are remarkable baseball talents, these two young KC Royals minor leaguers who are tantalizingly close to reaching the major leagues. One is, according to MLB Pipeline, the organizations No. 1 prospect, the other is close behind at No.4. The first is a five-tool infielder, the other a pitcher with an excellent fastball and probably better changeup.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Believes Julio Urías is Now a Complete Pitcher

The Dodgers are going to need their starting pitchers to have very efficient outings. With so many injuries to their pitching staff, getting their 1 through 4 guys deep into games is huge. Staying out of the bullpen as much as possible is a win every night. On Tuesday night,...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 8 Pitching Waiver Wire: Top Prospect Called Up In Seattle

Buried in the Jarred Kelenic news was the promotion of another top prospect in Seattle, Logan Gilbert. While Kelenic might be Seattle’s number-one overall prospect, Gilbert is not far behind at number four. The 6’6″, 24-year-old former first-round pick has only gotten better since being drafted out of Stetson University in 2018. He features a mid-90s four-seamer that can hit 97, a hard slider, a curveball, and an above average changeup. He quickly rose through the ranks and dominated in Double-A before impressing at the alternate training site last season, enough so to leave him as one of the Mariners most highly-regarded prospects. As I type this, he is scheduled to make his major league debut tonight against the Indians alongside Jarred Kelenic. Very little short of an injury in his first start will change my mind, as he’s worth an add regardless of how his debut goes. Two of his next three starts could come at home against the Tigers and the Rangers.
MLBbostonnews.net

Phillies call up RHP Spencer Howard to start; LHP Matt Moore to IL

Desperate for effective starting pitching at the back end of the rotation, the Philadelphia Phillies elevated right-handed prospect Spencer Howard from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and named him their starter for Saturday night's home game against the Boston Red Sox. After beginning the season as a long man in the Phillies'...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies Nation Podcast: Will the Phillies bats wake up?

Phillies Nation Assistant Editorial Director Jonny Heller and Staff Writer Ty Daubert are back with another episode of the Phillies Nation Podcast. This week, Jonny and Ty talk about a brutal week of Phillies baseball after the team dropped four of six. They also discuss the anemic offense, Zack Wheeler taking a step forward and what needs to happen for this team to stay in the mix through the summer.