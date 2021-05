PHILADELPHIA — Jason Kelce still wants to play. Maybe forever, by the sound of it. The annual Kelce Retirement Watch appears to be in peril. Since the middle of the 2019 season, Kelce, then 31, has teased his retirement, citing the brutal wear and tear that 17 weeks of the low-speed, high-impact collisions inherent to the job of playing center in the National Football League. On Thursday, he didn't sound likely to quit any time soon: He told WIP-FM (94.1) that he would miss the "camaraderie" of the locker room and the intensity of the NFL too much to walk away too early.