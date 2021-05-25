Handy Uncle Turns Little Nephew’s Busted Ride-On Car Into Drivable Off-Road UTV
Move over, Cozy Coupe, the Rock-Crawling Coupe has arrived. Little push cars like Little Tikes' Cozy Coupe—the normal one, not the highway-speed one—are a great way to get toddlers moving. But the thing about kids is that they grow up fast, and when they do, they're quickly ready for bigger challenges. That can mean graduating to a balance bike, a Power Wheels, or if their dad is really cool, a Power Wheels with a lift and an exoskeleton. Or, if their uncle's a cool dude, a handmade off-road buggy with an actual combustion engine.www.thedrive.com