newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Handy Uncle Turns Little Nephew’s Busted Ride-On Car Into Drivable Off-Road UTV

By James Gilboy, View James Gilboy's Articles
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Move over, Cozy Coupe, the Rock-Crawling Coupe has arrived. Little push cars like Little Tikes' Cozy Coupe—the normal one, not the highway-speed one—are a great way to get toddlers moving. But the thing about kids is that they grow up fast, and when they do, they're quickly ready for bigger challenges. That can mean graduating to a balance bike, a Power Wheels, or if their dad is really cool, a Power Wheels with a lift and an exoskeleton. Or, if their uncle's a cool dude, a handmade off-road buggy with an actual combustion engine.

www.thedrive.com
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utv#Off Roading#Off Road#Small Cars#Fast Cars#Little Tikes#Busted Ride On#Utv#Wheels#Bike#Engine#Headlights#Kids#Functional Steering#Toddlers#Novice#Normal#Ground Clearance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Eternally for Sale, This 1996 Honda Accord Woodie Wagon Is a Weird Car With a Weirder Past

The "Wicked Wagon" keeps popping up for sale, though we're not really sure who's buying. The concept of using wood as a major structural component in automotive bodies was dead by the 1950s as all-steel construction became the norm. Cars into the 1970s sported fake woodgrain trim pieces recalling the general aesthetic, but the concept quickly became old hat past then. The concept has only become more dated since then, but that didn't stop someone from building a wood-trimmed 1996 Honda Accord—which is on sale for the astounding price of just $29,997, listed for sale on Duncan Imports and Classics.
Technologyhypebeast.com

Car Throttle Test Drives the World's First Road-Legal Kids' Car

The pandemic has led to a lot of people tinkering in their garages, producing some pretty interesting creations. One of those builds comes from user Stitch76 in the form of the world’s first road-legal kids’ electric ride-on toy car. Catching Car Throttle‘s attention, the team decided to test out the...
CarsTruth About Cars

Rare Rides: A 1976 Pontiac Sunbird, Practical Malaise Luxury

Today’s Rare Ride marks the third time we’ve featured a Pontiac Sunbird in this series. The first Sunbird was from 1978 and presented itself as the Safari Wagon. But that was just a renamed Astre and not a real Sunbird. The second Sunbird we saw was a convertible with a 2000 in its name, a J-body from a time of naming turmoil at Pontiac.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Airplane-Bodied 1979 Jeep Cherokee Can Be Yours for the Low, Low Price of $75K

Think the exterior is wild? Wait until you peek inside. Flying cars have been hyped for so long that it seems people are ready to give up on the idea entirely. Rather than dream of taking our cars to the skies, it appears we now dream of bringing aerospace to the roads, with purportedly rocket-propelled Teslas and airliner-skinned RVs. Or, on a more daily-able scale, vehicles like the Beechcraft-skinned Jeep Cherokee currently for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hellcat-Swapped Dodge Power Wagon Is The Ultimate School Bus

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat launched as one of the world's most insane cars, and despite the fact that its power output has been bested by other Dodge offerings like the Super Stock and the Demon, it's the relatively affordable Hellcat engine that remains a fan favorite. We've seen the engine fitted in everything from a Mazda MX-5 to a Toyota Prius and even an FD3S RX-7 and since it's available as a crate engine, we're likely to see it fitted to many more odd and unusual builds. That said, today's feature is particularly quirky: a Hellcat-powered shorty school bus for sale by Mecum Auctions.
Carshiconsumption.com

This 1941 GMC Truck Has Been Turned Into A Supercharged Off-Road Hotrod Build

A century ago, the vast majority of hotrods and custom builds weren’t crafted by professional shops, but rather by individual gearheads, working away alone or with friends in their garage or shed. And this at-home DIY method was the route taken by Tim Shedarowich when piecing together his 1941 GMC-based Prerunner build — a project that was completed almost entirely by himself in his garage.
CarsMilton Daily Standard

Cars We Remember: A little comparison

Comparing cars from the 1950s and 1960s to today’s computerized marvels. Q: Greg I enjoyed all of your articles in the recent Boston Herald insert on cars and it was a very enjoyable read. I’d love to hear your opinions on how things were back in the ‘50s and ‘60s versus today’s modern cars. What are your memories on yesteryear cars versus today’s highly computerized vehicles? Back in the 1950s, you were lucky if your car had air conditioning, power steering and an automatic transmission. Thanks, Jim L., Boston, Mass.
Carstechbargains.com

Fcoreey 1:14 Scale 4x4 Off-Road RC Car $44.99

Amazon has the Fcoreey 1:14 Scale 4x4 Off-Road RC Car for a low $44.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "508UEX4N" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $90, so you save 50% off list price. 4WD All Terrain Off-Road RC Car. 1:14 Scale; Speeds up to 30mph. 2.4GHz remote control system.
CarsMCN

Talk to me, Goose: CCM Maverick is ready for off road adventure

UK based CCM have released another bike into their popular Spitfire lineup, this time built for people who want to have fun off-road as well as on. The Maverick takes their tried and true formula, tweaking it slightly to make a unique dual sport offering. As it’s a Spitfire, it’s...
Carshiconsumption.com

Outfit Your R1T EV Pickup For Off-Road Fun With Rivian’s ‘Adventure Gear’ Line

Although the launch of Rivian’s R1T electric pickup is looming ever closer, the Amazon-backed automaker has announced that it must once again postpone its deliveries, pushing things back from June to July due to a COVID-related production delay. And while reservation holders have already had to wait nearly a year longer than they’d hoped, the good news is that Rivian just dropped some new accessories to make the anticipation a bit more bearable.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Here's How Motorcycle Sprockets Can Dial In Your Bike's Performance

Yes, Fraggle Rock’s dog was named after a motorcycle part. No, they’re not interchangeable. Motorcycles aren’t the wondrously complex machines many people make them out to be. Although outside observers might see a bike as a delicate ballet of rider inputs and bare suspension scaffolding, it’s actually no more intricate than your car. There’s an engine, transmission, wheels, and a similar set of drivetrain components that make the motorcycle move and allow you to enjoy the freedom that only two wheels can offer. Simple!
CarsPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road turning heads as a compact SUV, crossover

You don’t often think of the Toyota RAV4 as an off-road vehicle. But for the second year in a row, the TRD version of this crossover has been named Compact SUV of Texas. To be precise, we are talking about the 2021 RAV4 TRD Off-Road. It was powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that made 203 horsepower and a 184 pound-feet of torque at an astoundingly high 5,000 RPM.
Carsmotor1.com

Traxxas unveils Drag Slash RC Chevy truck and yes, it pulls wheelies

Once upon a time, radio-controlled cars were relegated to two genres. You had off-road stuff like trucks and buggies for jumping everything in sight, and you had on-road cars for carving scale corners. These days, there are all kinds of sub-categories for RC fans to specialise in, and Traxxas is going all-out for drag racers with a new classic Chevy truck in 1:10 scale.