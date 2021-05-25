Handy Uncle Turns Little Nephew’s Busted Ride-On Car Into Drivable Off-Road UTV

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat launched as one of the world's most insane cars, and despite the fact that its power output has been bested by other Dodge offerings like the Super Stock and the Demon, it's the relatively affordable Hellcat engine that remains a fan favorite. We've seen the engine fitted in everything from a Mazda MX-5 to a Toyota Prius and even an FD3S RX-7 and since it's available as a crate engine, we're likely to see it fitted to many more odd and unusual builds. That said, today's feature is particularly quirky: a Hellcat-powered shorty school bus for sale by Mecum Auctions.