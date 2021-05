CAM May 26, 2021 (11:21 am) The employees of the Starbucks at Fauntleroy and Avalon took a moment of silence yesterday to remember George Floyd after their lunch rush which I thought was really nice. When I went back today I learned that someone was unable to handle this and that after they returned to work that person stood outside the store and yelled and berated the staff (who are from diverse racial backgrounds) and yelled about how George Floyd wasn’t murdered and kept this up until they were forced to close the store as they couldn’t function with him there and he wouldn’t leave. Because he couldn’t get coffee immediately. I like to think we’re making progress but unfortunately my neighbors keep proving me wrong.