Indianapolis, IN

ClusterTruck opens its 5th Indy-area kitchen in Castleton

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — ClusterTruck is continuing its mass expansion through the Circle City with its latest opening coming the first week of June on the northeast side.

The tech and food start-up recently announced its fifth Indy-area kitchen will be opening on June 2 in Castleton, located at 4737 E. 82nd Street.

It's also ClusterTruck's fifth opening in the last year and a half, following the addition of kitchens in Broad Ripple, Fishers , and another in Ohio last fall.

“As a local restaurant owner, it is my duty to ensure that hungry Hoosiers should never have to choose between the convenience of fast delivery, the taste of restaurant-quality food and the variety of street food,” said Chris Baggott, co-founder and CEO of ClusterTruck. “We have been proudly serving crave-worthy meals in downtown Indy since 2016, and now in Broad Ripple, Carmel and Fishers. As businesses begin to reopen their doors, we are excited to join the food scene on the North Side and serve new customers, at home and work, our exciting flavors with gusto.”

The Indianapolis-based company also operates delivery-only restaurants in Columbus and Dublin, Ohio, and Kansas City, Missouri.

