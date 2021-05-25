'Battersea Poltergeist' to Be Adapted as Scripted, Unscripted Series by Blumhouse TV and Maniac Productions
In a competitive situation, Blumhouse Television and Maniac Productions have secured the rights to the BBC Radio 4 podcast “The Battersea Poltergeist.”. The two companies will now work to develop a scripted series titled “Blumhouse’s Ghost Story,” with the podcast serving as the basis for the first season. In addition, they will develop an unscripted companion series. Blumhouse TV and Maniac have also secured the life rights of Shirley Hitchings, who was the subject of the longest documented poltergeist haunting in history. They will also have the rights to Hitchings’ and James Clark’s book “The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist.”www.newstimes.com