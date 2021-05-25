newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Search underway for Los Angeles woman who vanished after ‘Expelling the Darkness Training’ conference in Ohio

By Bramhall’s political satire
NY Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA desperate search was underway on Tuesday for a California woman who vanished last month after attending a conference in Ohio called, “Expelling the Darkness Training.”. Lindy Kidd, who also goes by “Indy,” was last seen alive on April 23, according to a Facebook post form the Licking County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio. Her close friend, Paulo Reyes, told “Dateline” on Monday that 39-year-old Kidd left their Los Angeles home and traveled to St. Louis for the conference, described on its website as “spiritual warfare & ritual abuse training.”

www.nydailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Newark, CA
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Tattoos#Auburn Hair#Seizure#Los Angeles County#The Darkness#County Sheriff#Dateline#Doubletree#Authorities#Home#St Louis#39 Year Old Kidd#Training
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Ohio StatePosted by
700WLW

Authorities Seize $7.16 Million Worth Of Fake AirPods In Ohio

Law enforcement agents seized 36,000 counterfeit AirPods in Ohio. They're valued at about $7.16 million. It happened with three separate shipments, each containing about 12,000 fake AirPods. The Kentucky-bound cases were shipped from China, and an import specialist confirmed that the items violated trademark and copyright codes, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
Ohio Stateaudacy.com

Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Los Angeles County, CAspectrumnews1.com

LA County will wait for state to lift mask mandate

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will adhere to California guidelines and wait until June 15 to lift the requirement for face coverings in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are...