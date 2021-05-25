newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Cape Cod students make special gift boxes for cancer patients

By Chris Flanagan, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dnwA_0aAuLC7k00

HYANNIS, Mass. — Jacqueline Sastry, Kate Donahue and Raquel Collins are juniors at Sturgis West Charter School in Hyannis. They recently started a student club, called Treats For Treatment.

“Knowing you have a huge impact on someone’s life and you have the power to make someone’s day even just a little better than it initially started,” Collins said.

The 17-year-old girls make special care packages for cancer patients undergoing radiation treatment at Clark Cancer Center at Falmouth Hospital. Each reusable box is individually decorated and filled with all sorts of comforting items that help lift a patient’s spirit, including things like chapstick, books, soaps, hand creams, candles, blankets and ginger chews.

“Just about anything that will help brighten their day make them feel better, take their minds off their treatment and their struggles,” Sastry said.

The girls shop for items at various stores on the Cape and some local companies also donate products. They then deliver them to Donahue’s mother, Carrie, who is a radiation therapist at Falmouth Hospital, who surprises patients with homemade gift boxes.

“She actually told me patients react to them they start crying and it’s this huge special thing they never expected. It just lifts their entire spirits through the rest of the treatment process,” Donahue said.

The girls also add in a hand-written note in each of the patient’s boxes saying they picked out the items especially for them. So far, they have delivered 40 boxes and hope to expand to Cape Cod Hospital.

The girls also raise money by selling jewelry on their Instagram page.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Cape Cod Hospital#Charity#Cancer Patients#The Gift#Cancer Care#Special Boxes#Clark Cancer Center#Falmouth Hospital#Instagram#Cox Media Group#Homemade Gift Boxes#Special Care Packages#Students#Treats#Hand Creams#Blankets#Radiation Treatment#Jewelry#Soaps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Barnstable, MAcapecod.com

Silent Spring to Update Study on Water Testing

BARNSTABLE – A virtual community event is being held by the Silent Spring Institute for past and present members of the Hyannis community on May 18th to receive information about the Massachusetts PFAS and Your Health Study. The federally funded study is looking for health consequences of past exposure to...
Charitiescapecod.com

CARE Day Proposals Now Being Accepted

YARMOUTH – Proposals for this year’s CARE Day, hosted by CARE for the Cape and Islands, are now being accepted. CARE Day features volunteers from local businesses banding together to benefit a nonprofit that provides services to the Cape community. Infrastructure for regional nonprofit tourism attractions will be improved. This...
Sciencecapecodwave.com

Cape Cod Wave Magazine Is 8 Years Old!

Cape Cod Wave Magazine is 8 years old today. On May 16, 2013, we launched this online magazine aiming to cover the character and culture of Cape Cod. We thought the Cape could benefit from more local journalism, especially as local newspapers, many owned by one national corporation, were cutting staff.
Bourne, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Good Samaritans rescue child, 5 adults after boat capsizes off Cape Cod

A child and five adults were rescued by multiple good Samaritans over the weekend after the boat they were on capsized off the coast of Cape Cod, news outlets reported. The 9-year-old child and group of adults were on a 15-foot recreational vessel Sunday morning when it overturned in Hog Island Channel, which is located southwest of Monument Beach in Bourne, The Boston Globe reported.
Falmouth, MAcapecodtimes.com

Cape hospital patients now can have two visitors per day

Patients at Cape Cod's two hospitals are now allowed two visitors per day. As of Thursday, Cape Cod Healthcare officials announced, the visitor policy has been relaxed as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the Cape continue to decline. One visitor per day had been allowed since March 1. Cape Cod...
Sandwich, MAcapenews.net

Sham Rods 2021 Season Set

The Sam Rods Car Club will resume nightly cruise ins June 1 at a new location, Canterbury Plaza, 331 Cotuit Rd, Sandwich. The cruise will start at 5 PM every Tuesday night through September 28 weather permitting and run to about 7:30 PM, sunlight permitting. The fundraising efforts will go...
Nantucket, MAnshoremag.com

Experience Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard With Hy-Line Cruises

Hy-Line Cruises is a family owned and operated ferry company on Cape Cod that has been around long enough to know what you want when you’re on vacation. How do travelers describe the Hy-Line experience? Convenient, reliable, enjoyable, effortless, and stress-free. Hy-Line takes pride in the service they offer to the hundreds of thousands of travelers they carry each year on their ferries, sightseeing cruises, and fishing trips. Whether you want to get away and spend some time on the islands, or you are looking for a fun way to spend a few hours on the water while you’re on the Cape, Hy-Line Cruises has everyone covered.
Barnstable, MAWCVB

Glass doors smashed at Cape Cod police station

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are investigating an act of vandalism after the glass doors to the department's Hyannis substation were smashed. Police say the discovery was made at 491 Main St. at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers were left to pick up the pieces of glass left behind by...
Advocacycapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 05/17/2021

YARMOUTH – Proposals for this year’s CARE Day, hosted by CARE for the Cape and Islands, are now being accepted. CARE Day features volunteers from local businesses banding together to benefit a nonprofit that provides services to the Cape community. Infrastructure for regional nonprofit tourism…. Full Story. Legislators and Local...
Brewster, MAWicked Local

Opinion: Adapting to new bag and water bottle laws

No one likes change, but it still happens. This time it has to do with some of the products that many Cape Cod residents and visitors utilize, namely, thin-film plastic bags and water bottled in smaller than a gallon plastic container. Whether you’re a consumer or in business, this change...
Nantucket, MAcapecod.com

With Rising Vaccination Rates, Cape Gears Up for Safe and Busy Summer

HYANNIS – At its weekly meeting, the Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force outlined safety expectations for the upcoming summer season as well as vaccine equity across the region. Cape and Islands State Senator and public information officer for the task force, Julian Cyr, said that new case numbers are...
capecodtimes.com

'We need people': With vaccines in high demand, so too are one Bourne company's services

BOURNE – On Cape Cod, one company is doing its own very specific part in helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Onset Computer on MacArthur Boulevard makes a temperature monitor that can fit in your hand. The 3-ounce marvel ensures that lifesaving vaccines can make it from production facilities to vaccination sites across the country and around the world.
Politicscapecodtimes.com

Cape businesses look over the bridges for summer help

Seasonal employees may be a bus ride instead of plane ride away, provided that businesses can recruit workers in New Bedford and Fall River to fill large labor gaps on Cape Cod. Wendy Northcross, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, said the Cape business community has been in...
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Pet-Friendly Hotels in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Who said Cape Cod was no place for a critter? This Massachusetts peninsula is a great getaway for visitors of every breed. Quaint towns, delicious food and the breezy New England weather make it perfect for seaside walks and photo ops with man’s best friend. From Provincetown to Nantucket, here’s our pick of the best pet-friendly hotels – bookable with Culture Trip.
Brewster, MANew England Today

Things to Do in Brewster, MA | Cape Cod Towns

Please note that many establishments throughout New England have modified their hours and/or operations in response to COVID-19. Please check with individual businesses and organizations for the latest information before making travel plans. In the flexing arm of Cape Cod, the town of Brewster, Massachusetts, and neighboring Dennis would be...
Barnstable, MAcapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Community College Keeping Virtual Options for Fall

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College’s Fall 2021 semester is adding a new “HyFlex” option that will allow students to choose whether or not they take classes in-person. The option will be presented in addition to face-to-face offerings on campus this September, which college officials say will follow safety… .