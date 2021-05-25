Martin Wong’s Tender, Gritty Cityscapes Helped Me Appreciate My Hometown

Currently on view at Arcadia Contemporary in New York City is artist Julio Reyes exceptional solo exhibition, “Tender Mercies.”. Julio says of the exhibition: “‘Tender Mercies’ is an intimate collection of egg tempura paintings, focusing on moments of quiet grandeur, transformation and spirit. In these works, I was seeking to express the dignity within unnoticed moments; the glowing memory of something larger that is now lost - a gentle revelation, filled with longing, that unfolds only to the careful observer. Here is a quiet place, not presented as an escape from the tumult of modern life and its kaleidoscope of novelties - but as desperately overlooked treasures, tucked away from sight. Their stories, whispered in hushed tones, remind us that life is brief, innocence is fragile and that even the most modest truth, when spoken with conviction, can shatter the enchantments of delusion… Giving us reprieve from uncertainty and flux and everywhere the imitation of grandness. Within that world, what is an artist to do but to begin again with worn tools and to seek old truths that have been buried and forgotten – to look where no one else is looking: and to try in some small way to regain contact with the overlooked treasure at the heart of it all. The paintings are expressions of the heart, flowing out of my experiences in both California and Texas, the beautiful souls I have encountered, the breathtaking majesty of nature and contemplations on the gravity of time. I hope you enjoy them.”