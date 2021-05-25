newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Kemp says Georgia public agencies can't require vaccine proof

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vb2z_0aAuJOe200
© Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Tuesday issued an executive order prohibiting public agencies from requiring proof of an individual having the coronavirus vaccine.

The order says state agencies, state service providers and state properties will not be allowed to ask for proof of vaccination status, and state employees can not be required to provide proof of vaccination.

“State employers shall not have different rules for employees based on vaccination status, unless such rules are implemented using an honor-code system and no proof of vaccination is required,” the order states.

So-called "vaccine passports" have been a fight across the country as many Republican states have issued bans on proof of vaccination status.

"While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional - not state government,” Kemp said about his order.

“This order also clearly states that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program,” Kemp added.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order banning vaccine passports last month.

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said vaccinated individuals no longer have to wear masks, many companies have revoked their mask requirements, relying on an honorary system instead of asking for proof of vaccination status.

It is not clear if Kemp’s ban extends to not being allowed to require proof of vaccination for schools or other non-government facilities.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Immunization#State Agencies#Medical Schools#State Schools#Republican#Georgians#Cdc#Vaccine Passports#Proof#Public Agencies#Vaccination Status#Vaccinated Individuals#State Employers#State Service Providers#State Employees#State Properties#Bans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Posted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

CDC Says Proof of Vaccination is on the Honor System

With the CDC allowing those who are fully vaccinated the option to go into the world without their masks, the question of how hospitals, retailers, and businesses are going to prove that said people are vaccinated has been brought up. Doctors stated that it’s impossible to tell whether someone is vaccinated or not. As a result, they are leaving it to the honor system.
Newton County, GACovington News

State to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits

ATLANTA — Georgia is joining a growing number of Republican-led states in cutting off federal unemployment benefits to incentivize out-of-work employees to return to their jobs. Gov. Brian Kemp said in an interview with Fox News Thursday that the Georgia Department of Labor will stop issuing $300 weekly checks to...
Atlanta, GAWalton Tribune

Kemp extends gas emergency

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp Friday extended through May 22 an executive order he issued last Monday to address the gasoline shortage that began with the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. The 5,500-mile pipeline that provides nearly half of the gasoline on the East Coast was shut down a week...
Georgia StateWacoTrib.com

Kemp: Georgia to cut jobless benefits to push people to work

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is cutting off federal unemployment programs that provide a $300-a-week boost to people on the jobless rolls, as well as programs that pay federal money to people not usually eligible for state unemployment or who have been on jobless aid for longer than the state provides, a move that could reduce incomes of about 390,000 jobless Georgians.
Public HealthMedscape News

HIMSS to Require COVID-19 Vaccination Proof at Annual Conference

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) has adopted a "vaccination required" approach for all attendees, exhibitors, and staff at HIMSS21, its annual convention, which will be held August 9-13 in Las Vegas. Proof of...
Public Healthdailytrib.com

Local governments can’t require masks

Gov. Greg Abbott decreed that, effective immediately, no governmental entities within Texas can require people to wear face coverings. This includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials. He is allowing public schools to continue their current face-covering guidelines through June 4. Abbott issued his executive order...
Atlanta, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Gov. Brian Kemp extends emergency order addressing gasoline shortage

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp Friday extended through May 22 an executive order he issued last Monday to address the gasoline shortage that began with the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. The 5,500-mile pipeline that provides nearly half of the gasoline on the East Coast was shut down a week...
Georgia Statenewnanceo.com

Governor Kemp Signs Bills Supporting Georgia’s Agriculture Industry

On Monday, May 10, 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp completed the signing of bills for the 2021 Legislative Session. Of the ones related to Georgia’s agriculture industry, seven of which went through the Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee and one was sponsored by Sen. Larry Walker (R – Perry), Chairman of the Committee.
Georgia Statemcduffieprogress.com

Kemp extends suspension of Georgia gas tax by a week

(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended the state's temporary suspension of the fuel tax through May 22 as Colonial Pipeline works to become fully operational after a cyberattack. Kemp issued an executive order Monday that suspended the gas tax, increased weight limits for trucks transporting fuel and...
PoliticsWTGS

Governor Kemp extends state of emergency over petroleum

GEORGIA (WFXL) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a new executive order extending the state of emergency for petroleum until next Saturday. This action extends the suspension of the gas tax in the state, approved weight limits for trucks transporting fuel, and prohibited price gouging. "While Colonial Pipeline is...
Georgia Statetennesseestar.com

Georgia Opts Out of Extra Federal Unemployment Benefits

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday during an interview on Fox News that Georgia will reject the federal government’s $300 per week enhanced unemployment benefits. “What I’m seeing on the ground here is that every small business owner and the workers that are currently working, they need more people. It is hurting our productivity, not only in Georgia, but across the country,” Kemp told host Dana Perino.
Georgia StateLaredo Morning Times

Kemp extends Georgia gas tax waiver due to pipeline outage

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday ordered that state taxes on motor fuels remain suspended for another week to offset higher prices after a computer hack shut down the Colonial Pipeline that carries fuel to much of Georgia. The state collects a gasoline tax of 28.7 cents...
Georgia Statedailycitizen.news

Editorial roundup: Views from around Georgia

Valdosta Daily Times: State right to abolish citizen’s arrest. Georgia did the right thing by repealing the state’s antiquated citizen’s arrest law. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill Monday that effectively puts an end to a Jim Crow-era law that had been used to justify vigilante justice. After Ahmaud Arbery...