Kemp says Georgia public agencies can't require vaccine proof

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Tuesday issued an executive order prohibiting public agencies from requiring proof of an individual having the coronavirus vaccine.

The order says state agencies, state service providers and state properties will not be allowed to ask for proof of vaccination status, and state employees can not be required to provide proof of vaccination.

“State employers shall not have different rules for employees based on vaccination status, unless such rules are implemented using an honor-code system and no proof of vaccination is required,” the order states.

So-called "vaccine passports" have been a fight across the country as many Republican states have issued bans on proof of vaccination status.

"While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional - not state government,” Kemp said about his order.

“This order also clearly states that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program,” Kemp added.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order banning vaccine passports last month.

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said vaccinated individuals no longer have to wear masks, many companies have revoked their mask requirements, relying on an honorary system instead of asking for proof of vaccination status.

It is not clear if Kemp’s ban extends to not being allowed to require proof of vaccination for schools or other non-government facilities.