How Much Is Lindsay Lohan Worth?

Lindsay Lohan is easily one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, and her name has been in the headlines for plenty of reasons (both good and bad). According to IMDb, Lohan's career began in 1995 on "Sesame Street." Before that, she also appeared as a trick-or-treater on "David Letterman" in 1992. Of course, one of her most famous roles was in "The Parent Trap," where she played the roles of both Hallie Parker and Annie James ... and we're not going to lie, we thought she was a legit twin for a while.