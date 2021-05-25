newsbreak-logo
Camp County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-25 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Rusk; Smith; Upshur; Wood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SMITH...SOUTHERN FRANKLIN NORTHWESTERN RUSK...WOOD...WESTERN UPSHUR...SOUTHWESTERN CAMP SOUTHWESTERN GREGG AND NORTHERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Emory to Golden to 6 miles west of Lindale to near Coffee City to 12 miles southwest of Frankston. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Whitehouse, Gladewater, Gilmer, Mineola, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, Quitman, Big Sandy, Hawkins, New London, Arp, Clarksville City and Scroggins.

alerts.weather.gov
