Gwent Pays The Price Of Power With First Expansion Set Beginning June 8

Last year, one of the most highly anticipated games, Cyberpunk 2077, was released. What was regarded as the game that was set to usher in next-gen did not go according to plan at all. There was a major backlash with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions being a large step down from the PC version riddled with bugs, glitches, and performance issues. It was so bad that many were demanding refunds and Sony did something that no one saw coming; they took Cyberpunk 2077 off of the PlayStation Store, not making it possible to download the game. Now, five months later from the game’s release, CD Projekt Red has provided an update regarding getting the game back on the PlayStation Store saying that they’re still waiting for Sony’s approval.