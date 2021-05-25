Gwent Pays The Price Of Power With First Expansion Set Beginning June 8
Gwent fans aching for a new set of cards are about to pay the price as the game's first-ever Expansion Set, The Price of Power, has been officially announced. The Price of Power is a set of three upcoming story expansions, each coming with its own new cards and features, releasing between June and October 2021. The first expansion--titled Once Upon A Pyre--will bring 26 new cards with new abilities and game mechanics when it releases on June 8.www.gamespot.com