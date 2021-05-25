newsbreak-logo
Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

