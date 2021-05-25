Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post $650,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.