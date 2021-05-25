newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 20,238 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the typical volume of 1,204 call options. Several research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esi#Options Trading#Stock Investors#Investment Products#Stock Trading#Market Research#Esi#Morgan Stanley#Zacks Investment Research#Virtu Financial Llc#Squarepoint Ops Llc#Peg#Element Solutions#Element Solutions Daily#Marketbeat Com#Institutional Investors#Company#Equity#Trading Hours#Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wrap Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options. Shares of NASDAQ WRAP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the April 29th total of 571,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Q Capital Solutions Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Q Capital Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.3% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Q Capital Solutions’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Hold

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$15.50 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report sales of $15.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 785.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post sales of $9.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.63 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$37.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $37.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.80 million and the lowest is $37.26 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Insider Sells 10,926 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.76.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mesa Air Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 772 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 943% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options. Several research firms recently commented on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa...
Economymodernreaders.com

Lockheed Martin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 60,871 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 510% compared to the typical volume of 9,978 call options. A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “. Separately, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Critical Survey: Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) vs. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability. Profitability. This table compares Yatsen and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “. Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on...