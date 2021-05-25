newsbreak-logo
SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,480 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,364 call options. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wrap Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options. Shares of NASDAQ WRAP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 27,900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,086,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,656 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $150,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 219.3% in May

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 219.3% from the April 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Decreases By 66.7%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 1,283,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 285,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,807 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “. Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,023 shares.The stock last traded at $342.67 and had previously closed at $342.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,884 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,518 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Other hedge funds and other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Declines By 59.0%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $417,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Greenwich...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harbor Financial Services LLC Invests $207,000 in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company....
Cincinnati, OHmodernreaders.com

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.