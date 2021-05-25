SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.