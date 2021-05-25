Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share
Wall Street brokerages predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Moelis & Company reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 763.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.www.modernreaders.com