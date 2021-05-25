Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.