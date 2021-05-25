Pleiadian-Earth Energy Report for 25 May, 2021: Self-Regulating Energy

We are moving into a period that will be full of unpredictability, increased tension, chaos, and possibilities for momentous changes, beyond what we may even imagine. There may be sudden endings and new beginnings. Overreactions in relationships becomes a very real possibility in the heightened tension, and we may experience unexpected volatility and powerful surges of emotion seemingly out of the blue. In other words, the door will be opened to experience a great deal of drama if we do not remain calm in the midst of the powerful surges of energy that are arriving.