Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,550%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.