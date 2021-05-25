newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Announce $0.73 EPS

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,550%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled#Us Bancorp#Nasdaq Inc#Earnings Estimates#Investment Analysts#Full Year Earnings#Research Analysts#Oled#Universal Display#Susquehanna Bancshares#Needham Company Llc#Roth Capital#Citigroup#Us Bancorp De#Capital Management Llc#Xponance Inc#Peg#Marketbeat Com#Eps Estimates#Full Year Earnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$237.24 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report $237.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.10 million and the highest is $239.26 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Equities analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce sales of $116.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.70 million and the highest is $117.30 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $422.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.00 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $268.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.12 Million

Equities analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce sales of $10.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.49 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,249.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Mesa Air Group also posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post $650,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 100.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 461.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$163.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report sales of $163.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.21 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $141.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post sales of $19.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.72 million and the highest is $19.90 million. eGain posted sales of $19.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.60 Million

Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post $135.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $98.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$37.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $37.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.80 million and the lowest is $37.26 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post sales of $53.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $64.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.33 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.