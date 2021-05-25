All of These adidas Yeezys Are Restocking This Year

Although fresh on the market, adidas is back with another new iteration of the Ultra 4D in a clean “Chalk White” offering. Officially launched with a collaboration with Parley and then followed soon after, with the Black/Purple variant, the Ultra 4D is the next big thing from adidas. This rendition was also our first look at the silhouette at the beginning of the year, so many Three Stripes fans have been waiting for their chance at these. The upper arrives in a creamy primeknit which follows the knitting pattern of the OG, the Ultra Boost 1.0. Tonal detailing is then given to the lace cage, laces, heel clip, and Three Stripes branding while a matching creamy 4D midsole is placed underneath. A black rubber outsole that peaks out at the toes finishes off the upcoming Ultra 4D.