All of These adidas Yeezys Are Restocking This Year

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after the first official launch of the YEEZY BOOST 750 in 2015, Kanye West hopped on the Breakfast Club radio show for a second interview and touched on the fact that he eventually wanted his releases with. to be accessible to as many people as possible. Now that YEEZY...

Retailnicekicks.com

The adidas Yeezy Slide Is Returning In “Glow Green”

The adidas Yeezy Slide has dropped in earthy tones since debuting in 2020, and this time it takes an eye-catching take set to drop later this summer. First seen on Yeezy Mafia, it’s dressed in a florescent yellow officially called “Glow Green,” a huge 180 from the color palette used previously. Like the previous Yeezy slides, it is made up of an injected EVA foam for a comfortable and cozy fit and teeth-like grooves utilized for traction.
ShoppingSneakerFiles

adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Blue Tint’ Returns in November

We first saw the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Blue Tint’ release in December 2017 and now, the pair will restock during November 2021. Looking closer, this adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 comes with Light Grey and White Primeknit across the upper. Next, ‘SPLY-350’ text is flipped on the panels that are done in Red along with the dots around the heel tab. Blue Tine adorns the liner with a pastel Blue on the laces and a Boost midsole which finishes the look.
Adidaskicksonfire.com

Official Images: adidas Yeezy 500 Taupe Light

Slated to make its debut in about a month, official images of the adidas Yeezy 500 Taupe Light have surfaced. This Taupe Light iteration of the adidas Yeezy 500 opts for a tonal finish as the entire upper is covered in a full Taupe hue. The upper is constructed out of mesh and suede, while the matching rubber sole is equipped with adiprene cushioning technology.
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

adidas Ultra 4D “Chalk White” Set to Restock

Although fresh on the market, adidas is back with another new iteration of the Ultra 4D in a clean “Chalk White” offering. Officially launched with a collaboration with Parley and then followed soon after, with the Black/Purple variant, the Ultra 4D is the next big thing from adidas. This rendition was also our first look at the silhouette at the beginning of the year, so many Three Stripes fans have been waiting for their chance at these. The upper arrives in a creamy primeknit which follows the knitting pattern of the OG, the Ultra Boost 1.0. Tonal detailing is then given to the lace cage, laces, heel clip, and Three Stripes branding while a matching creamy 4D midsole is placed underneath. A black rubber outsole that peaks out at the toes finishes off the upcoming Ultra 4D.
Designers & Collectionsyr.media

Yara Shahidi Collaborates with Adidas

Actress Yara Shahidi is celebrating her Black and Iranian roots with her new five-piece Adidas collection. The new collection includes a pair of classic Superstar sneakers, two jackets and coordinating track pants. Shahidi said the collaboration with Adidas is two years in the making. “A lot of how it started...
Apparelhouseofheat.co

adidas Restock Two OG NMD R1 Colorways for 5th Anniversary

A lot can happen in five years — just take a look at the adidas NMD. The made-for-Instagram sneaker arrived at an explosive time in social media, where dainty toe on-foot shots and adidas hype was at an all-time high thanks to one Kanye West. The sneaker rose to instant grail status, with its decline in popularity almost as sharp. Regardless, the sneaker has found a home fitting out the masses ever since. Currently celebrating its fifth anniversary, adidas will be returning to its original colorways for a little trip down memory lane, with both the OG Black and White offerings set to return next month.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

More Images of the UV-Changing adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Light”

The UV light changing tech has been a go-to for many in the sneaker industry and now for Summer 2021, Kanye and adidas will debut their very own with the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Light”. Over the past couple of years, UV-changing sneakers have blossomed from a variety of different...
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

adidas Yeezy Quantum “Flash Orange” Release Confirmed For May 22nd

Thanks to its tank-filled display at All-Star Weekend in 2020, the adidas Yeezy Quantum released to roaring reception. But in the year and some since, we’ve only been fortunate enough to see a slim selection of new colorways. However, as 2021 begins to progress, this is slowly changing for the better as the silhouette is soon to appear in its “Flash Orange” scheme.
RetailSneakerFiles

PLEASURES Dropping Their Own adidas Superstar

Based out of LA, PLEASURES will connect with adidas Originals to drop a new collaboration on the Superstar. Going over this adidas Superstar, it features Black across the uppers while constructed with glossy leathers and a matte shell toe. Next, canvas lands on the overlay around the heel with a textured finish, and Red PLEASURES branding adorns the lateral side and heels. Finally, we have translucent Three Stripes branding on the panels and White laces.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

First Look at the adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Bright Cyan

The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Bright Cyan” consists as one of the silhouettes to be offered for Yeezy’s Summer 2021 collection as an initial look at the model has finally surfaced online. Overall, the low-top model flaunts the “Bright Cyan” hue across its nylon construction, which replaces the traditional leather and suede makeup. Additionally, 3M reflective accents on the enlarged “700” branding on its side panels, followed by black accents throughout, and a thick full-length enclosed Boost tooling in black rounds out the profile nicely.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Mono Ice Releasing Next Month

The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mono Ice” is one of the four exclusive colorways to comprise an upcoming “Mono Pack” and it’s slated to drop next month. As its moniker suggests, this “Mono Ice” edition dons an icy blue semi-translucent sheath upper which bears a distinct webbed-like pattern underneath for additional ventilation. Finally, the signature side stripe in light blue, heel pull tabs and milky translucent ribbed midsole encasing the Boost cushioning rounds out the profile.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

adidas Yeezy Boost 380 Alien Blue Arriving on Memorial Day

Just in time to kick off summer, the adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien Blue” will be dropping and it’s essentially an update of the 2019 adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien.” Almost reflective of that aforementioned pair, the distinguishing elements of this 2021 edition consists of a glow green sidestripe and a semi-translucent icy Blue Boost midsole which encases the signature Boost cushioning. Furthermore, the camo-like uppers are detailed with 3M reflective accents for another bold element.
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

Official Images of the adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Mineral Blue”

Following the release of the “Sand” and “MXT Moon Grey” renditions, Kanye has taken no time to reveal the next colorway of his adidas Yeezy Foam Runner which is dubbed, “Mineral Blue”. Kanye’s Foam Runner although, on the other side of memes all across social media, the clog has become...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Gap Confirms YEEZY Line to Launch by End of June

Ahead of the arrival of its quarterly reports on May 27, has hinted at more details about its upcoming YEEZY line. Although little has been said by the group in the past, Business of Fashion now reports that Gap is confident that the line is “on track” to launch by the end of June this year.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Ochre” Drops in July

Kanye’s adidas Yeezy Foam Runner will be dropping in a new colorway this July with a brand new “Ochre” design. The adidas Yeezy Foam Runner has become one of Yeezy’s most coveted silhouettes as of late as the organic clog has taken over social media and secondary market apps. While featuring a low retail price, the comfy silhouette now resells for extreme amounts, giving Ye one more silhouette in his arsenal that was a little before its time but aged just like wine. Names after the earth clay pigment, the silhouette will take on a Golden Yellow hue that paints its entire EVA foam upper and soles. Just another rendition you can flex this summer all while staying as comfortable as possible.
Apparelvman.com

Gap Reinvents Itself with New Kanye West Yeezy Line

If you're a fan of Mr. West’s music or his fashion line Yeezy, you’ve probably heard about the collab between Yeezy and Gap that has been in the works. It was first announced to the public in the summer of 2020 and fans of West have been anticipating more details about the collab ever since.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh Reveals Upcoming Off-White™ x Nike Collection Name and Shoebox

After a series of early looks, Virgil Abloh has now taken to Instagram to tease his upcoming Off-White™ x. Posting a selection of images, the multi-disciplinary creative shared what appears to be an early prototype for a shoebox. Marked with circle cutouts that reveal the orange wrapping paper within, the box is decorated with an Off-White™ logo in green, haphazardly drawn Nike Swoosh and black tape along the edges. Printing on the box also highlights what is currently known as “The Fifty,” which is a range of Nike Dunk Low takes that all feature different designs.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Pharrell and His Friends Tease the Upcoming adidas Humanrace Sichona

Pharrell‘s extensive use of Instagram to tease his latest sneaker silhouette with. — the Humanrace Sichona — has turned many a head over the past few weeks. He’s posted it on his personal page several times, blessed his famous friends like Lil Uzi Vert (seen sans forehead diamond above) with pairs and even sent out a handful to various sneaker influencers. You’re likely somewhat familiar with the basketball-esque knit silhouette at this point in time, but a new report from Sneaker News provides an interesting fact: namely that the all-green style we’ve been seeing is a friends and family exclusive.
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

YEEZY Desert Boot “Rock” Restocking September 2021

OG Post 04.07.19 // Adding new models to its repertoire in seeming perpetuity, YEEZY is further broadening its scope with another lifestyle silhouette, which they dub the Desert Boot. As a sort of the amalgamation of the 500’s upper styling with the tooling of a few of their more non-sneaker offerings, the forthcoming pair finds a balance between the Three Stripe’s own sense of design and their confounding muse’s more eccentric fashioning.