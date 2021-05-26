Cancel
Stocks

Nvidia Poised for Strong Q1 Earnings: ETFs to Soar

Zacks.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNVDA - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 26, after market close. As it has been one of the hottest stocks in the semiconductor space, let’s take a look at its fundamentals ahead of the earnings release. NVIDIA has been rallying over the past...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Cut by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksForbes

Morgan Stanley And Netflix Among Top Trending Stocks Today

Wednesday was a historic day for the world – or at least Big Tech – as Microsoft became only the second U.S.-based company to climb its way to a $2 trillion valuation. (For the curious, Apple was the first and is currently valued at $2.2 trillion.) Additionally, the House Judiciary...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

CalAmp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were up 300.00% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.07. Revenue of $79,674,000 declined by 0.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $80,250,000. Outlook. CalAmp hasn't...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. Indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday after Tuesday comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell that there would be no rush to raise rates. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.04% to $347.72. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.2% to...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Steelcase Q1 Earnings

Shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were down 33.33% over the past year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.31). Revenue of $556,600,000 higher by 15.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $554,870,000. Guidance. Steelcase Sees...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

An increasing reliance technology irrespective of the status of the COVID-19 pandemic makes the long-term prospects bright for technology companies, which are continuously innovating. Given robust tech integration in virtually every industry, we think prominent tech stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) should deliver solid returns over the long term. Read on.Tech stocks are regaining momentum as businesses worldwide adopt hybrid working structures. Moreover, with robust digitization happening in almost every industry and 5G being deployed widely, tech companies are witnessing surging demand for their products and services. In fact, the robust demand for tech products and solutions and favorable policies for domestic semiconductor chip production have rekindled investors’ enthusiasm for the sector.
StocksMoney Morning

Buy This $9 Small-Cap Dividend Stock Before It Gets to $60

It's no coincidence that 39 of the 50 biggest winning stocks of the past decade started out as small- or mid-caps. Quite a few of those top performers were "cheap" stocks – $10, $5 a share, even less, and I'll show you why in a minute. One of my all-time...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in June

"If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes." These words from one of my favorite investors of all time, Warren Buffett, reflect a sentiment that should always underpin your core thesis as a long-term investor. When considering a...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Ennis Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share rose 75.00% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.27. Revenue of $96,930,000 up by 8.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $90,500,000. Outlook. Ennis hasn't issued any earnings guidance...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

"Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble." It may be a strange time in the world of stocks, but this quote from famed billionaire investor Warren Buffett rings true for any market occasion. Right now, investors should be focusing more than ever on...
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Kroger has strong Q1 digital sales; raises earnings guidance

The Kroger Co. started off fiscal 2021 with digital growth as overall sales slipped. Total company sales for the first quarter were $41.3 billion, down slightly from $41.5 billion the same period the prior year. Net profit sharply fell 88% to $140 million from $1.2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 2% to $1.19 from $1.22. Same-store sales excluding fuel dropped 4.1%.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Qudian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

XIAMEN, China (AP) _ Qudian Inc. (QD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $73 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Xiamen, China-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $78.7 million in...
Stockswallstreetrebel.com

Nvidia Continues to Soar: How High Can It Go?

Our Sister Publication World Opportunity Investor Recommended 200 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS: NVDA) at $599.67 on 5/21/2021 in Alert #139. Since then, the high-technology company has been jumping in price, reaching $721.16 a share this afternoon or a whopping 20% rise in 23 days. Our sister publication World Opportunity...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

A Harley Davidson Bull Vs. Bear Debate Following Strong Q1 Earnings

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) has lagged the market in the last few years, but the company is undergoing a strategy shift centered on international markets, electrification and shipment growth. BofA Securities analyst Robert Ohmes recently hosted a Harley-Davidson bull-bear debate after initiating coverage of the stock with a Buy rating...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Kaspien Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were up 79.46% over the past year to ($0.61), which missed the estimate of ($0.59). Revenue of $40,617,000 up by 28.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $35,380,000. Looking...
Financial Reportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

AstroNova: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) _ AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $593,000. The West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period. AstroNova shares have risen...
MarketsNew Haven Register

Aurora Mobile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter. The Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share. The provider of mobile...