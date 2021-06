For many years, there has been a sharp increase in both the quantity of thematic ETFs and their accumulated assets under management. The appeal for thematic ETFs goes in hand with the general interest of investors placing their assets into this simplistic investment vehicle, as a survey conducted by PwC revealed that over half the survey sample is expecting global ETF AUM to rise to over $12 trillion by 2024. An estimate by Bank of America also gives a positive outlook, estimating the ETF market to hit $50 trillion by the end of the decade. Thematic investing focuses on trends that are anticipated to last for a long period, possibly altering the ways of our society. Horizons ETFs now released three thematic ETFs that incorporate companies, respectively, which are active in the Hydrogen, Lithium, and Semiconductors industries, all of which are shaping future mobility, energy, and technological appliances. The three ETFs are all tracking Solactive indices.