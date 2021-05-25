newsbreak-logo
Clanton, AL

Clanton Council approves several projects

By Staff Reports
Clanton Advertiser
 4 days ago

The Clanton City Council voting session on May 24 put several things into motion. The first thing brought up was the rezoning of 1000 Duren Road from M1, Clanton Industrial District, to B3, Neighborhood Business District, to be used as a day care once again. Property owner, Teresa Varden, said the building was used as a day care in the past when her parents owned the building. Varden has a potential leaser of the property that wishes to use the building as a nonprofit day care. Varden was unsure why the building is not in a zone that allows for a day care to operate. The City Council had its first reading to approve the re-zoning during the May 24 meeting.

