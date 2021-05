I live in Michigan which just announced that along with the CDC’s mask recommendation that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks indoors. However, the state is less than 50% fully vaccinated, and I worry about a new spike due to non-vaccinated people parading around as if they are vaccinated. This gets me back to pride. In 2020 Pride events were cancelled or moved to virtual spaces. I feel that in the last couple of years pride in being queer has skyrocketed and with people able to congregate in larger numbers for the first time in a long time, that we are going to see huge pride events countrywide. This is great and worrisome. ReQueered Tales, which was started in 2019, has never done in-person shows yet, and we have started to plan on attending pride events this year. I hope to enjoy the space with my queer family but please stay safe and diligent.