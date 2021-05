A cold front is moving our way. Morning lows drop into the mid 60s to low 70s. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s. An area of rain in Texas will set up a boundary that will move our way. There is the potential for some rain to develop in the afternoon mainly on the South Shore. If boating, keep an eye to the sky. Drier and cooler air moves into our area. Morning lows Sunday drop into the upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s with a few mid 80s possible. Sunny skies forecast. Nice Memorial Day. Cool morning. Warm Day. Partly Cloudy skies.