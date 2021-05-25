Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-25 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT ALONG THE CAPE FEAR RIVER * WHAT...A few inches of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...The lowest parts of USS North Carolina Road and low spots of Battleship Road begin to flood. Water may begin to spread out of the storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/10 PM 5.5 0.8 0.0 1 Minor 26/10 AM 4.4 -0.3 0.0 1 None 26/11 PM 5.5 0.8 0.0 1 Minor 27/11 AM 4.1 -0.6 -0.2 1 None 28/12 AM 5.3 0.6 -0.1 1 None

Effective: 2021-05-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender Gusts to 50 mph Possible Through 500 PM At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms moving off the coast north of Bald Head island, moving east at 50 mph. Half inch hail and winds up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Surf City, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, South Masonboro Island, Snows Cut, Rich Inlet, Figure Eight Island, Yaupon Beach, North Masonboro Island, Hampstead, St. James, Southport, Topsail Beach, Myrtle Grove and Masonboro.
Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR * Affected Area...In North Carolina, Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Inland Pender, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Coastal New Hanover, Inland Brunswick and Coastal Brunswick. * Winds...West 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 26 percent. * Impacts...Conditions conducive for rapid fire growth. Outdoor burning is not recommended.