Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT ALONG THE CAPE FEAR RIVER * WHAT...A few inches of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...The lowest parts of USS North Carolina Road and low spots of Battleship Road begin to flood. Water may begin to spread out of the storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/10 PM 5.5 0.8 0.0 1 Minor 26/10 AM 4.4 -0.3 0.0 1 None 26/11 PM 5.5 0.8 0.0 1 Minor 27/11 AM 4.1 -0.6 -0.2 1 None 28/12 AM 5.3 0.6 -0.1 1 None