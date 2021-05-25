Larry King, Alex Trebek posthumously nominated for daytime Emmy Awards

© Alex Trebek, l, and Larry King, r.

Two late TV legends have been posthumously nominated for 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards: Larry King and Alex Trebek.

King, the host of "Larry King Now" and "Politicking with Larry King," was nominated for the former in the informative talk show host category, and Trebek, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host, for the game show category in the list released Tuesday by National Academy of Television Arts & Science.

Variety notes that Trebek snagged a win in his category in both 2019 and 2020.

King, a television host and radio personality, passed away in January at the age of 87.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," King's media company Ora Media said in a statement after his death.

Trebek, who hosted "Jeopardy!" for almost four decades, died in November, more than a year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He had announced his illness on-air in March 2019 saying, "Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer." He continued to work while undergoing treatment, but ultimately died from the disease.

This year's Emmy Awards will air June 25 on both CBS and Paramount Plus.