At 12:26 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2019, J’Mauri Bumpass, 18, texted his sister from a McDonald’s in Durham, North Carolina. Five minutes later, he told her he was on his way to pick her up at his mother’s house. “Get dressed,” he wrote. Eight minutes after that, and less than a mile from his home, a Durham County Sheriff’s Office patrol car flashed its lights and pulled him over.