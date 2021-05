With the Shore Conference Tournament already down to eight teams, there has already been plenty of crossover between the six Shore Conference divisions just four weeks into the 2021 season. For the sake of building a Top 10, that is both good and bad news. Having a bunch of games for reference reveals how many of the teams deal with different challenges, but on the flipside, there can be plenty of misleading results when it comes to evaluating a baseball team based on one single result.