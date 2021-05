No one is more legendary for the Ohio State football program than Woody Hayes. We take a look back at what he did to make his mark on the university. It’s late May. We’re just under one hundred days until the Buckeyes play their first game of the 2021 season. For that matter, we’re still two months from practice beginning. So, instead of continually looking forward these next two months, I’m going to take look back every now and then. I can think of no better person to begin a walk down memory lane than Woody Hayes.