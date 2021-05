WWE superstar Alexa Bliss has taken a dark turn over the past year, and lately, it seems as though the character will get far more deranged before she gets any "better." After she robbed The Fiend of a possible victory at WrestleMania 37, Bliss is now chilling out on Monday Night Raw with her new friend who is all sorts of creepy and hilarious at the same time. And Bliss' Lily doll definitely isn't the first time the WWE has won fans over with an inanimate object.