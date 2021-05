WATCH: Take a glimpse inside the private jet experience at Embraer’s Melbourne, Florida campus on Florida’s Space Coast. Explore the Embraer executive jet campus in this video, where the company designs and manufactures revolutionary private jets — including the most successful business jet of the decade, the Phenom 300E. See the world-class experience that customers are treated to as their private jets are tailored to their taste. Get a glimpse of the U.S. Engineering & Technology Center, where these disruptive airplanes are designed by the industry’s brightest talent, and see for yourself how the aircraft are built and painted with precise attention to detail — all this, and much more! It’s happening in Melbourne, Florida.