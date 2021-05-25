1 Person Shot Near The Site Of George Floyd's Murder On The Anniversary Of His Death

Police in Washington DC have released footage of a Maserati owner shooting at another driver in a fit of road rage.The video shows a man going up to the driver’s window of a car before pulling the trigger. The incident took place in the Kenilworth area on 19 May at 5pm.In the footage, it looks as if the target of the road rage-induced situation had overtaken the shooter, who was driving the expensive sports car.The victim of the gunshot was discovered near the scene after driving away, but it is currently unconfirmed if the woman was driving the car. Police reported she was given care for injuries that were not believed to be grievous.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to come forward and contact the Metropolitan Police Department on (202) 727-9099.Last weekend, a family in Orange County appealed for people to come forward following a driver shooting their six-year-old son dead. Aiden Leos was being driven to school while a man and woman drove up and shot inside the car. Following his mother ducking, the bullet went into Aiden’s stomach.