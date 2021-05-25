newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

1 Person Shot Near The Site Of George Floyd's Murder On The Anniversary Of His Death

kawc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one person was shot Tuesday near the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was murdered by police one year ago, an event that set off international protests over racial justice. Minneapolis Police said they responded just after 10:00 a.m. (11 a.m. ET) to reports of shots fired near Elliott...

www.kawc.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Minneapolis Protests#Under Investigation#Site Of George Floyd#Murdering Floyd#Elliott Avenue#Officer#Authorities#Racial Justice#International Protests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesRadar Online.com

Derek Chauvin Says George Floyd's Friend, Who Was At Scene, Should Have Been Forced To Testify About Alleged Drug Use

Derek Chauvin says he deserves a new trial because the judge was wrong in allowing George Floyd's friend not to take the testify. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the lawyers representing the former police officer are demanding the murder conviction be dismissed. In the motion, Chauvin takes issue with the judge presiding over his trial allowing Floyd's friend Morries Hall to skip out on taking the stand.
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Sasha Johnson: 18-year-old charged with conspiracy to murder

An 18-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. The 27-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital after being injured at a party in Peckham, south-east London in the early hours of Sunday. On Wednesday five males were arrested...
Carbondale, ILKFVS12

2 men arrested for fighting, one stabbed

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested following a stabbing and a fight in Carbondale late Friday morning, May 21. Officers were called to the 1300 block of East Main Street around 10:34 a.m. in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived they found 36-year-old Chad Berry with a...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Maserati driver captured shooting woman after she ‘cut him off’ in Washington DC road rage attack

Police in Washington DC have released footage of a Maserati owner shooting at another driver in a fit of road rage.The video shows a man going up to the driver’s window of a car before pulling the trigger. The incident took place in the Kenilworth area on 19 May at 5pm.In the footage, it looks as if the target of the road rage-induced situation had overtaken the shooter, who was driving the expensive sports car.The victim of the gunshot was discovered near the scene after driving away, but it is currently unconfirmed if the woman was driving the car. Police reported she was given care for injuries that were not believed to be grievous.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to come forward and contact the Metropolitan Police Department on (202) 727-9099.Last weekend, a family in Orange County appealed for people to come forward following a driver shooting their six-year-old son dead. Aiden Leos was being driven to school while a man and woman drove up and shot inside the car. Following his mother ducking, the bullet went into Aiden’s stomach.
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
Black Enterprise

Police Officer Allegedly Urinated on The Funeral Home That Served Andrew Brown Jr.

A funeral home that belongs to a Black council member who sympathizes with the death of Andrew Brown Jr. was allegedly urinated on by a police officer in uniform. Elizabeth City, North Carolina, council member Gabriel Adkins says he has surveillance footage of an officer urinating on his private property, blatantly a sign of disregard for Black lives, according to The Washington Post.
Virginia StateWJLA

Police: 2 charged with killing U.S. Army Col., wife in Virginia yard

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — Two men are in custody after a husband and wife were shot and killed in their Springfield, Virginia front yard Wednesday, police say. The victims were identified as U.S. Army Col. Dr. Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel during a press conference Wednesday evening. They were pronounced dead at the scene.