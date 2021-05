The debate over masks continues to both divide and confuse Americans. Besides seemingly making the national patchwork of rules and mandates even harder to manage, the CDC’s latest mask guidelines also came out just as the agency was under fire from both sides for being too cautious. Republicans even accused the agency and the Biden Administration of playing politics with the mask issue. Dr. Jerome Adams, the former U.S. Surgeon General under President Trump, discusses whether politics played a role in the CDC’s latest mask guidelines, why he thinks the Biden White House “fumbled the ball at the one yard line,” and what the federal government needs to do now to address vaccine hesitancy.