Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field months after season-ending knee injury

By Michael Purves
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
CINCINNATI — It might just be the off-season, but Cincinnati Bengals fans had a welcome sight on the practice field Tuesday.

Just six months removed from a season-ending knee injury, franchise quarterback Joe Burrow returned to the practice field today as part of the team’s Organized Team Activities.

>>Bengals unveil new uniforms for 2021-2022 season

Burrow was seen jogging and throwing to receivers without any noticeable limp or impairment during the exercises today, according to our news partners at WCPO-TV.

>>Full 2021 NFL schedule for Bengals, Browns released

“It feels good, it felt really good today. Optimistic. It feels good to be back on the field,” Burrow said about his work today and how his surgically-repaired left knee felt.

Burrow said his injured knee is around 80 to 85 percent from where he wants it to be following surgery, recovery, and strength training following the injury.

>>Bengals announce nominees for fan vote into new Ring of Honor

“At this point, there’s not a lot of thing that I can’t do, its just getting it stronger,” Burrow said.

During the OTAs today, Burrow wore a knee brace, but said it wasn’t his favorite, but he’ll continue to find one he’s comfortable with.

The Bengals will continue this part of the OTAs through Wednesday. OTAs will resume later in June.

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

