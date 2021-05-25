newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Fast Casual Brand, Tribos Peri Peri, Adds New Franchise Location in New Jersey

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The company, which launched franchise sales in 2020, has added its third franchise. The newest franchisees to own a Tribos Peri Peri are Talib Mirza, and his parents, Urooj and Asra Mirza, signing for the Manalapan territory. Talib Mirza, New York born and New Jersey raised, gained an understanding of the need for food options to serve the growing community interested in their health, without the sacrifice of delicious food. Partnering with Tribos Peri Peri has provided him with peace of mind. “Our goals are closely aligned, like our values towards the prosperity of our communities,” asserted Talib Mirza. The Mirzas have signed the lease for their restaurant at The Galleria on Rt 9 in Manalapan and construction will begin shortly.

littleelm.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
51K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#Fast Casual Restaurant#Food Drink#Fast Food#Grilled Chicken#Fast Casual Brand#New Franchise Location#Franchise Sales#Delicious Food#Food Options#Company#Manalapan#Mind#Media Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

New Jersey based Recovery Brands, the manufacturers of REZ, is excited to announce that REZ will be available in participating Publix Supermarkets

New Jersey based Recovery Brands, the manufacturers of REZ, is excited to announce that REZ will be available in participating Publix Supermarkets. Through their distribution relationship with KeHE, REZ will be available in approximately 500 Publix stores in the southeast on or about May 19th. REZ is a natural, plant-based...
Restaurantsverdictfoodservice.com

IHOP to pilot fast-casual concept flip’d in New York, US

US-based International House of Pancakes (IHOP) plans to launch a pilot of flip’d by IHOP, its fast-casual concept, in New York, US. The new brand aims to cater to the increasing demand for made-to-order, convenient and fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner. IHOP president Jay Johns said: “Since we originally announced...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Fast Casual Pancake Spots

IHOP is giving fans a new way to enjoy its famous pancakes with the launch of flip’d by IHOP. With fast food and fast casual brands recovery well from the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems IHOP wants to break from its usual sit-down restaurants and give limited service a try. The brand recently announced that it will be piloting a new fast casual concept called flip’d by IHOP. This limited service restaurant will offer made-to-order breakfast, lunch, and dinner much faster than your usual fulls service venue. At flip’d, customers will be able to enjoy a menu of IHOP-inspired favorites, but in new and innovative ways.
Restaurantsfranchising.com

Multi-Brand Operator Picks Up 44 More Wendy's Locations in New York

Andrew and Richard Krumholz have a history of successful franchising. Their Delight Restaurant Group is one of the largest Wendy’s and Taco Bell franchisees in the US with total revenue of more than $290 million annually. The partners have just added to that number by acquiring 44 corporate Wendy’s locations in Long Island, New York.
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

Capriotti’s Earns Spot on Fast Casual’s ‘Top 100 Movers and Shakers List' of Innovative Restaurant Brands

National Sandwich Shop Checks in at No. 47, Placing in the Top 100 for Second Consecutive Year. Additionally, the Top 100 Movers & Shakers List - a comprehensive compilation of the food industry’s most successful brands - saw Capriotti’s rank in the top half of Fast Casual’s list both times. Companies that are in consideration to make the list do so on the basis of their dedication to innovation, leadership and resilience.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Great Harvest Bakery Cafe Adds Seven New Locations

DILLON, Mont., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful development year, Great Harvest Bakery Cafe has kept momentum going for the first half of the year, as the made-to-order, fresh-baked bread and cafe franchise has opened four new locations, two transfers with three more scheduled to open their doors this summer.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

SkillOnNet partners Caesars to launch PlayOJO brand in New Jersey

SkillOnNet has entered into a market access deal with casino operator Caesars Entertainment to launch its PlayOJO brand online in New Jersey. The agreement will see SkillOnNet debut its PlayOJO brand on its own proprietary software to players in the Garden State, pending regulatory approval. “This is a milestone opportunity...
Restaurantsmediapost.com

To Boost Branding, Panera Redesigns Cafes

Panera Bread is redesigning its restaurants, hoping to inject a little more character into both its restaurants and digital experiences. It’s less about downsizing and more about brand personality. Like many chains, the pandemic surge in takeout and digital experiences has been both a blessing and a curse. Panera hopes...
Tampa, FLcltampa.com

New Italian fast-casual concept Jay & Luigi coming to St. Pete

New fast casual restaurant Jay & Luigi–the product of a new business partnership between Ciccio Restaurant Group (CRG) and Forbici’s co-founder Jason Brunetti–is opening its first location in St. Pete at 3201 4th St. North. Located at a spot that was formerly a Burger 21, the Italian trattoria-style pizzeria will...
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

Panera Bread Continues To Innovate The Fast Casual Guest Experience, Announces Plans For New Bakery-Cafe Design

Panera’s new next-generation bakery-cafe doubles down on dine-in warmth while enhancing digital guest experience and drive-thru. The new restaurant design builds upon Panera’s innovation in digital and positions the concept to continue to thrive in off-premise channels including Delivery, Drive-Thru and Rapid Pick Up® – both in-cafe and via a dedicated drive-thru lane. Equal in importance is a modernized and revitalized dine-in experience, as the brand believes both dine-in and off-premise will continue to grow.
Restaurantswesterniowatoday.com

New ‘Pride Shake’ heading to Shake Shack this June

(NEW YORK) — A new milkshake is heading to Shake Shack in honor of Pride month. On May 25, Shake Shack announced that the new, limited-edition Pride Shake will be available nationwide starting on June 1 until the end of the month. The shake is made with strawberry and blackberry...
Restaurantsbizjournals

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties.
Jersey City, NJdailyvoice.com

Whole Foods Adding 4 New Jersey Locations

Whole Foods is rapidly expanding across the U.S. with four stores planned in New Jersey. The locations are slated to open in Jersey City, Woodcliff Lake, Wayne and Skillman, its website says. Whole Foods last week issued a release announcing continued growth. "More than ever, people needed safe and reliable...
Virginia Statetheburn.com

New coffee shop brand entering Virginia with Loudoun location

A new drive-thru coffee shop is coming to Loudoun County — and it’s not a Starbucks. We know — we were shocked too. It’s called The Human Bean and it has stores across the country. According to its website, the brand has more than 200 locations open or in the works in 23 states.