Irving, TX

Irving ISD apologizes for not allowing student infected with COVID-19 to see the nurse

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pCDz_0aAsQ0is00
(Hush Naidoo/Unsplash)

By Madelyn Edwards

(IRVING, Texas) Irving Independent School District has apologized for not allowing a student, who later tested positive for COVID-19, to visit the nurse’s office, NBC 5 reports.

Nicholas Taylor was in class at Lee Elementary School a few weeks ago when he felt ill.

"I sat in class for like an hour and started to get worse. So I told the teacher my throat was hurting," Taylor said.

He asked his teacher to go to the nurse’s office, but his request was denied. The teacher told him that he could go to the nurse after lunch.

Later in the day, Taylor got in trouble for having a Rubik’s Cube and was denied a nurse’s visit again.

Taylor’s mother, TeAndrea Taylor, said she could tell something was wrong with her son when he came home. He later tested positive for COVID-19. TeAndrea Taylor is asking why her son wasn’t allowed to go to the nurse.

"Why would you deny access to the nurse behind a Rubik's Cube?" TeAndrea Taylor asked.

Irving ISD officials said they have addressed this incident and found that procedures were not followed.

"The actions of one individual do not represent the thousands of other Irving ISD educators who come to work each day and follow protocols,” Irving ISD said in a statement. “The district apologizes profusely."

No other students in Nicholas Taylor’s class tested positive for COVID-19.

