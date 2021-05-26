Elderly Asian man assaulted and left in the middle of the road in Oakland. One woman helped, others just drove by

Musa Artful/ Pexels

A 71-year-old Asian and Latino man was taking a trash can from the curb in Oakland last Wednesday when he suddenly noticed a car in the driveway. He went to ask the driver to move the vehicle and that’s when things got nasty.

The man, who did not wish to have his identity made public, told ABC News that when he made the request the woman who was behind the wheel “pulled me and pushed me toward the car.”

The suspect allegedly tried to take the elderly man’s wallet and cellphone. When she couldn’t do it, the man told the news outlet that “she pulled my necklace and took it.”

The assault was apparently meant to distract the victim while taking away the valuable item.

The man told police officers that he fell on the vehicle and after that he was dragged for several feet, as the station points out.

“I love Oakland ... but not anymore,” the victim said. His hands were shaking while being interviewed by the outlet and he was holding a cane to support himself.

What was worse? No one stopped

A woman who identified herself as Linda told the news outlet that she and many others saw the attack, but that she was the only person to go forth and help the Asian man.

“He was lying in the middle of the street. Other drivers just went around him and kept going. That was the thing that was the most shocking. No one stopped,” the woman told the station.

“I will forever be grateful to her. For being a good Samaritan to me,” the victim added to show his gratitude.

“I hope people will become more aware this is something happening right now. It's been happening for many years,” he went on. While the man is scared, he felt he had to speak out against what is happening in the Oakland community.