Wyoming State

Signs of Summer: WYDOT to open Highway 14A in northern Wyoming on Friday

By Cowboy State Daily
county17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) The Wyoming Department of Transportation is set to open US 14A by noon on Friday, May 28. US 14A is one of four mountain passes that are affected by seasonal winter closures. This 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road is located in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming. WYDOT closes these routes in the late fall once maintaining the roads due to heavy, drifting snow makes it difficult and impractical.

