3 Good Lunch Options For Less Than 10 Dollars

You want to grab a bite to eat for lunch without spending too much money. The good news is that there are a lot of options in St.Louis. The bad news is it is easy to get overwhelmed. But don't worry: I did the hard work of eating delicious food for you. Here are three great lunch options to try for under 10 dollars.



Blues City Deli

Blues City Deli is a great place to grab a sandwich with a potato salad. But make no mistake, Blues City Deli is elevating the game of po'boy in town. The classic Roast Beef is my favorite sandwich. The Benton Park sandwich will please the meat lovers too. Due to Covid-19, you can't use the dining room right now, but you can grab your food to go. When the dining room reopens, I highly recommend that you try it. You'll want to experience the ambiance of this location with the blues music playing and the friendly staff. It's like an ongoing party with great food. To learn more about this location, you can visit their website here.

Gioia's Deli

Gioia's Deli is located less than two miles from the St.Louis zoo. Gioia's Deli is a cool place to grab a sandwich or a pizza before or after visiting wildlife from all over the globe. My favorite sandwich is the Hot Salami Case with hot salami, pepper Cheese, Onions and Pepperoncinis. Your taste buds will ask for more! Now I know that some of the sandwiches on the menu are a little more than ten dollars, but don't miss out. The following sandwiches are exactly ten dollars: the meatball sandwich, the club sandwich, the Italian Delight sandwich, the Po Boy sandwich, and the turkey sandwich. The veggie sandwich is even more affordable at only eight dollars and fifty cents. You can also pick up the large salad for only seven dollars. If you want affordable options for a meal, look no further than Gioia's Deli. To learn more about this location, you can visit their website here.

Adriana's on the Hill

Adriana's on the Hill is delivers fresh and tasty food at a very affordable price. They also offer a variety of sandwiches. My favorite is the Italian Beef with hot roast beef topped with roasted peppers, onions and cheese, it's so yummy! To learn more about this location, you can visit their website here.

So there you have it. Three great locations where you can find an incredible, tasty meal for ten dollars or less. Did I miss one of your favorite spots? Let me know in the comments, I'd love to have your thoughts!